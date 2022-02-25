Maribel Guardia reveals video of Vicente Fernández when he kissed her on his ranch

Since Los Premios Lo Nuestro decided to pay tribute to Vicente Fernández, Maribel Guardia did not want to be left behind and that is why she shared a video that she found in the trunk of her memories where she sings next to the charro from Huentitán, so she took advantage of the Throwback Thursday to show it off.

In the video that Maribel Guardia uploaded to her Instagram wall, we see how the Costa Rican actress begins to sing “Perdón” a song that the Mexican regional music singer and his son Alejandro Fernández made famous and in that we see how Vicente Fernández joins to the duet with the former beauty queen.

After singing briefly, we see how it is that Vicente Fernández kisses Maribel Guardia in the ranch of thiswhere they were singing together, the kiss is given by the mariachi singer on the cheek to Joan Sebastian’s ex-partner, so they both smile when they finish singing.

And it is that, Vicente Fernandez was known and recognized in life for being very loving with women, so much so that the fame of a womanizer never left him, although little could be proven about his love affairs, but the truth is that the same singer recognized at some moments of his life that his weakness was women.

So we are not surprised that give Maribel Guardia an affectionate kiss Well, in addition to having a taste for women, Vicente Fernández lived with the television host for being the wife of El rey del jaripeo, so it is normal that they had such a close relationship.

Especially since Maribel Guardia is also usually a person who loves to be affectionate with people, so what we can see in the video is with respect, at least that’s not how the 62-year-old artist herself, who does not He hesitated to share the video on his social networks.

Maribel Guardia surprises with her dance steps

In addition to this video with Vicente Fernández, Maribel Guardia also shared another one where we can see her bring out her best dance steps to the rhythm of Tanja Thomas with the song “One Way Ticket” so it motivated us to get active if we haven’t done it yet.

That is why Maribel Guardia appeared with a red sports outfit that reveals her marked abdomen and, in addition, combined with sneakers of the same color to offer a monochrome vision that has enchanted her fans, especially since her jet hair contrasts perfectly with the Red.

So, if you want to have a marked abdomen like Maribel Guardia’s when you reach old age, the best thing is to resort to physical activity, combine it with a balanced diet and always keep a good mood, like the actress of “Que madre tan dad”.

