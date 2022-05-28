Maribel Guardia reveals what she looked like in the Miss World 1978 contest | INSTAGRAM

Once again our dear Costa Rican artistMaribel Guardia, was in charge of showing us why she started her career in show business, showing off how she looked when she participated in the Miss World 1978 contest, a good number of years ago, young and beautiful.

It’s no surprise when you see the Photography we recognized her immediately, in fact she has been able to preserve herself in an impressive way, of course her youth made her look even more beautiful, as if she were a royal person.

The piece of entertainment was shared by herself on her official Instagram account, where she was also remembering that she participated together with Martha Eugenia Ortizwho would have been in fourth place and would later marry the singer Jose Maria Napoleon.

Netizens were shocked to learn all this information in the piece of entertainment, but even more so to see that even though this happened many years ago, she still looks like, a beauty which fortunately he has taken care of, striving to stay healthy, always exercising a lot of food, a very important combination.

But he not only cares about his physique, the actress She is also very busy inside, she has not shown that she is a spiritual person, grateful and with a positive attitude, which is what makes her continue living the days in the best way and therefore that also affects her body.

Maribel Guardia shares her moments of youth in Miss World 1978.



Maribel Guardia has gained a lot of experience in her life and now she is in charge of sharing it with us, sometimes presenting us with some of the phrases that have helped her the most to live the days in a better way, as well as of course she shares with us the results of her modeling for social networks, she has become an Influencer for various online stores.

But that’s not all, she also continues to be invited to various projects, giving her all in each of them, such as, for example, at the moment when she is recording “Corona de Lágrimas 2”, sometimes sharing some behind-the-scenes moments, accompanied by other great actresses with whom he is collaborating how much

He also continues to present us with the staging of the “Comic Tenorio”, which is held on weekends to seek to bring back this beautiful tradition that is the theater, we invite you not to detach yourself from us so that you continue enjoying everything interesting about this famous and many others, entertainment news, entertainment and more.