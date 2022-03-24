Maribel Guardia shocked her followers with a totally bald video

The popularity of the Mexican actress Maribel Guardia crossed the television screen to be among the favorites of the public in social networks.

With her beauty intact at 62 years old, and her great sense of humor, she captivates more than 7 million followers who react to her posts dedicated to moments in her career and some gems about her personal life and her facets as a model.

One of her most characteristic features is her black hair that extends to her waist, with a fringe that covers her forehead and frames her gaze.

But in the last days, a video that the own Maribel posted on your account Instagram, revolutionized the public. The reason is that in the publication she can be seen totally bald.

Related news

In the video, the actress gives the explanation of this resounding change: “I was already fed up with my long hair and especially with my fringe. Oh God, welcome spring and I hope you like my change of look, ”she specified.

In addition, he explained that it is a project he is working on, and that it will be “a great challenge.”

The star’s followers were alarmed by the resounding change in appearance and commented on the post with concern. Some of the comments they made to him were: “Noooo”, “I was scared”.

Others supported her by saying: “The one who is beautiful is beautiful and the one who is not, that supports”, “You are beautiful as is, good luck in your new project”, “It could be your grandson but you look cool even bald”, ” Pretty!!!! She looks so real!!! I don’t know if it’s true, but the reality is that you’re beautiful no matter what.”

Another of his followers commented: “The sign that the one who is beautiful is beautiful, with or without hair, especially when beauty comes from the heart, that is not overshadowed by anyone.”

The video soon went viral and garnered reactions of all kinds. However, by carefully observing the material, it was possible to know that it was a joke made with a special effect provided by one of the typical filters of the social network.

Those who joined the joke expressing support for the actress’s allegedly drastic decision were friends and colleagues such as Isabel Madow and Aracely Arambula.

To dispel the commotion caused by her publication, the actress soon shared a photo where she can be seen welcoming spring with her classic black hair wishing “joy and happiness”.