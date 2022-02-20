Maribel Guardia shocks by remembering how she looked “many years ago” in a tiny animal print bikini

Maribel Guardia she showed again that the years do not pass by her and she still looks as beautiful as when she started her career. This could be verified by thousands of fans of social networks, with whom she shared a shocking photo of her memory in which she exposed the great body that has characterized her throughout her career on stage.

And it is that, in the postcard that was published through her official Instagram account, the actress of Costa Rican origin boasted the dazzling beauty that has accompanied her since her beginnings in the entertainment world.

“#TBT many years ago!!! I send you kisses and blessings“, was the phrase with which Maribel Guardia accompanied the publication.

Posing in a tiny animal print bikiniIt was how the 62-year-old singer also won the applause of more than 136 thousand followers, who agreed that she is still as beautiful as in her youth or even better.

“Lovely“, “Beauty“, “beautiful and impressive“, “ever the most beautiful“, “you look identical“, “You’re the same cake, well… today you’re better“, “you are a great inspiration“, “And you’re still just as beautiful and beautiful“, “Time doesn’t pass by you, you’re still exactly as pretty“, “How can it get better with age?“, “A woman with a spectacular bodyHundreds of fans wrote.

Although a few days ago the television star with Mexican nationality was involved in the controversy for sharing her opinion about Chiquis Rivera’s book, where she assured that she was too young to talk about her life, shortly after she decided to clarify the misunderstanding, with which made it clear that he does not like to get involved in scandals and prefers to focus solely on his career.

Along with her successful career, Maribel Guardia has become an expert in causing a stir within her social networks, where she shares sensual photographs in which she elegantly shows the toned body that she has achieved based on training and a style healthy lifestyle, which is why she enjoys modeling tight sports outfits from her home gym. An example of this are the following images that we remember below.

