Maribel Guardia showed an admirable and exercised silhouette

At every opportunity she has, she dedicates a nice written message to us and also sets a good example, Maribel Guardia is the Costa Rican artist who, since her arrival in Mexico, managed to conquer the eyes of television and film producers, also earning the affection of the public completely. , for which he now maintains consent through his social networks.

This time we will be addressing an entertainment piece that was posted on his official Instagram, an account where he already has more than 7.6 million followers, an excellent number that shows all the love and support he has from his audience.

It is a photograph in which we can see her modeling in a sports attire in lilac color, from the personal space he has at home to exercise, his private gym where the walls are covered with photographs of you from its beginnings until today.

His muscles were totally impressive for Internet users who did not know him seen before, your dedication and effort is really noticeable, despite being 63 years old, the famous engraving in perfect condition and of course very beautiful to continue working.

Lately he has played an excellent role as influencerpublicizing online stores with which he collaborates, promoting his occasion was also, so he also shares the link of the business in case you want to get his product.

Maribel Guardia has also been participating in a play called ‘El Tenorio Cómica’, where she has been able to enjoy the warm applause of the public, the lights of the stage and of course the nation, which for her is something very enjoyable.

There is no doubt that the famous will continue to strive, she is also in the recordings of Corona de Lágrimas 2, a project where she is accompanied by Afri Zavala and Victoria Ruffo, with whom she has recorded some videos dancing and having a good time.

