Maribel Guardia shows even her tonsils with a translucent cut out dress, at 63. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

At 63 years old, the beautiful Maribel Guardia surprised by showing her statuesque figure that was time-tested. With a revealing outfit, Maribel Guardia shows even her tonsils with a translucent cut out dress, at 63with which he left more than one with his mouth open.

It was through her Instagram account that the most beautiful granny in Latin America, Maribel Guardialooked like a thirty-year-old, revealing her tiny waist and marked abdomen, and something else.

The native of San Juan, Costa Rica, taught more with a slight black cut out dress with translucent details in the skirt area, which showed her shapely legs, and sculpted silhouette.

The mother of Julian Figueroa She seasoned her daring and fascinating look with her beautiful black valentino shoes with studs, which have become one of her favorites for their elegance, but at the same time freshness and ease to combine with everything.

Maribel Guardia She posed super funny, raising one of her legs in the air, showing her “peach” partially. The praise from her followers did not wait, highlighting how beautiful and preserved she looks at 63 years old.

Keep reading: Karyme Lozano returns to soap operas after a long absence

The beautiful ex-partner of the famous singer Joan Sebastianseasoned her revealing and fascinating look with her beautiful Valentino shoes in black with studs, which have become one of the artist’s favorites.

“It’s #Monday Give yourself a smile and always remember that a beautiful heart beats strongly inside you,” said the beautiful Costa Rican.

Keep reading: Neon nails, the Summer trend for fun and free-souled women

As expected, the comments and praise for the beautiful Maribel Guardia They did not wait, filling the wife of the lawyer and manager, Marco Chaconof affection and love, and above all, great admiration for her obvious beauty and her ability to hide the years and look super young.

“And my heart beats harder from so much love I feel for you”, “You are so beautiful, a true goddess”, “What beauty and what energy”, “Beauty and pretty, divine, precious chocolate, you are a beautiful doll”, “Elegance as a woman”, “WOW, what a beautiful woman @maribelguardia, the years do not pass on you, my beautiful woman, you look very beautiful, radiant, spectacular,” they wrote to her.

Currently, the actress of telenovelas like Tu y yo is recording the sequel to the 2012 telenovela, Crown of tearsbeside Victoria Ruffo Y Africa Zavalawith whom he has made an incredible dumbbell that is a success through TikTok where they have become a sensation for their charisma and friendliness.

The expected melodrama, in which they also participate Geraldine Bazan and Alejandro Nones, is almost nothing away from being released, although they have not yet given a precise date to be able to see it on the air. However, everyone who saw the first part is undoubtedly eager to see the continuation of this story.