Maribel Guardia shows off her gray hair and shows her true age: PHOTO

Maribel Guardia became a topic of conversation on social networks in recent hours because published a photograph in which he could be seen with gray hairso the beautiful actress and singer generated all kinds of reactions among Internet users because while some filled her with compliments, others she was heavily criticized for refusing to “grow old with dignity”.

It was through her official Instagram profile where the actress born in San José, Costa Rica shared a postcard in which she appears with Ariel Miramontes and Benito Castrowho posed characterized by the characters they will bring to life in “Albertano against the monsters”, the new production of Televisa that will be released soon and that will mark his return to the small screen after almost two years of absence.

In the case of Ariel Miramontesappeared with his well-known character from “Albertan”who will be the protagonist of this new project, while in the case of Benito Castro appeared as a priest and Maribel Guardiawho is known to be the antagonist, appeared wearing an elegant dress in red and black tones and what caught the most attention was used a bizarre wig full of gray hair and with a huge pompadourwhich gave rise to a controversy in the comment box of his publication.

As mentioned before, some of Maribel Guardia’s faithful admirers filled her with compliments for her appearance, there were even some who compared her to Emma Stone and her portrayal of Cruellathe famous Disney character, in addition, some others pointed out how beautiful she would look with gray hair.

On the other hand, The actress’s detractors did not take long to make an appearance in her publication and immediately they filled her with criticism, there were even some who They called it “ridiculous” alleging that the also singer he actually has more gray hair than the wig he was wearingbut that covers them with dye well “refuses to age gracefully”However, the 62-year-old actress ignored all these bad comments.

Maribel Guardia returns to television.

The last time that Maribel Guardia participated in a television production was in 2020 when she was part of the cast of the telenovela “I give you life” and since then, the Costa Rican had focused on different theater projects, however, “Albertano contra los mostros” will mark his stellar return to television. This new comic production will premiere next Sunday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on Las Estrellas.

