Maribel Guardia shows off her legs in a perfect dress for spring

A fashion reference has been Maribel Guardia qWho always wears the trends, and this time was no exception because in his social networks he showed off a short dress ideal for spring; the piece allowed her to show off her worked legs generating hundreds of comments among their fans.

The original of San Jose Costa Rica, It is one of the favorites of the public, because since it debuted on the big screen in the 70s it has remained active in the industry, because in addition to making movies, television and theater, it has also joined digital platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, in which you share a lot of content.

This is what Maribel Guardia looks like

While in the social network originally from China, she shares some dances with her friends as Victoria Ruffo, with whom he will star in the second season of ‘Corona de Lágrimas’, on the company’s website Meta uploads her best outfits, with whom he teaches style for older women.

This Friday, the ex-wife of Joan Sebastian He stole the glances by publishing a photo in which he shows off his legs when wearing a mini dress with flowers in blue. The actress and singer combined the outfit with high-heeled sandals and a white hat to cover herself from the sun.

“#Happy #Friday. To life you win. And to dreams, you win“wrote the actress, who always impresses due to the spectacular figure that looks at the 62-year-old. The Instagram image is about to reach the 10 thousand “likes” with only an hour of having published it, thus demonstrating that it is one of the darlings of the platform.

Maribel Guardia She gave a style chair again and confirmed that she is one of the celebrities with the best silhouette in the show, as she showed her worked and shapely legs that she has achieved thanks to her intense exercise routines, which she shares with her followers on her social networks.

