Maribel Guardia shows off her toned legs in a mini dress

The soap opera actress is a fan of sharing with all her followers on social networks outfits that highlight her charms and obviously this Sunday was no exception, so she posed with a mini flowery dress with which she showed off her toned legs.

Maribel Guardia She is one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television, which always dazzles on social networks with beautiful outfits. Today she posed in a form-fitting mini dress that highlighted her prominent mermaid curves.

This garment had bare shoulders and a discreet detail at the height of the center of her clavicle. Her jet black hair was worn down and ironed, while her makeup included black eyeliner and pastel shadows, a queen this woman.

In the accessories area Maribel Guardia It included a chain, earrings and a ring, all in silver. The actress accompanied this publication with beautiful words, in which she sends her best wishes to her followers to enjoy this day of rest.

Which immediately began to fill the comments section with many compliments and hearts, it shows that they adore her. In this photograph, the singer did not pose alone, since she is in the company of one of her dogs, we must remember that she is a fan of dogs.

The actress is currently very excited about the new launch of her series on Televisa, in which she will play the role of villain in the company of the famous Albertano, a super fun content that you obviously cannot miss on the channel of the stars.

So far, these are the only news that the actress has shared on her social networks, although we are sure that during the week she will also fill us with many surprises, not only in terms of work, but also with her good taste in clothing.

Attribute that she boasts with beautiful outfits that she wears on social networks, which are very varied and striking, especially in this spring season, where color reigns, we must remember that the trend colors are green, very peri, blue and yellow.

We will keep you up to date with any news that arises on social networks, whether it is about new projects, or the fantastic outfits that highlight her charms, this woman is a beauty, at 62 years old she looks as if she were 40, she is very preserved.