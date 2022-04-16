Maribel Guardia starts dancing in the middle of the supermarket as a thirtysomething at 62 | Special: Instagram

The acclaimed Costa Rican artist, Maribel Guardiapublished a video on his social networks in which he appears dancing like a thirtysomething in the middle of the supermarket and heaped praise from his adoring fans with his lilting hip movement.

Maribel Guardia has starred in memorable advertising campaigns throughout her extensive career in the entertainment industry and recently promoted the products of a supermarket moving his statuesque figure together with the dancer Mauricio Soberanis.

In the video, the 62-year-old actress appears wearing skinny jeans, a typical Mexican blouse and high strappy sandals, showing off her long jet-black hair in soft waves and smoky makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and delicate nude lips. .

Maribel Guardia She is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in the middle of the show and during her successful artistic career she has conquered the audience with her undeniable talent, her charismatic personality, her stunning beauty and her statuesque figure.

The actress, singer, presenter, businesswoman and former beauty queen originally from San José, Costa Rica, is one of the most influential artists in the entertainment world and during the last three decades has managed to consolidate his career in theater, film and television.

The wife of lawyer Marco Chacón Fernández is recording the second season of the acclaimed telenovela “Corona de Lágrimas” where she will again embody the character of Julieta Vásquez and will share credits with her best friend Victoria Ruffo.

The ex-partner of the remembered Joan Sebastian also plays the iconic character of Doña Inés in the fun staging “Tenorio Cómica” along with an unbeatable cast made up of Freddy and Germán Ortega, Arath de la Torre, Lalo España, Pierre Angelo, among other actors.

And next April 17 will premiere the television program Albertano Contra los “Mostros” on the Las Estrellas channel, a comedy series produced by André Barren in which he co-stars alongside Ariel Miramontes, Olivia Collins, Alma Cero and Montserrat Marañón.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most popular celebrities on social media and she usually delights her more than seven million followers with her favorite poses in which she appears showing off her sculptural curves clad in revealing outfits.