Maribel Guardia suffers from an illness that makes her feel drugged and prevents her from drinking water

Maribel assured that the water ‘washes away’ the sodium from her body (Photo: EFE/Maribel Guardia)

After the singer Yuri suffered his first coronavirus infection in 2020which caused the COVID-19 disease, the jarocha was able to overcome it, but shortly after began to suffer the symptoms of a disease known as dysautonomia, which could be a sequel to your infection.

And it is that in 2021 Yuri participated as part of the panel of “researchers” of the program who is the maskof which she could not attend the presentation to the media because she was unwell due to the symptoms of this sequel.

“We contacted Yuri and he told us that he has dysautonomia. They give him dizziness because of so much stress that the blonde has. She gets seasick and that’s why she couldn’t go.”Juan José Origel said at the time in relation to the condition of the singer of behind my window.

Yuri was not born with the condition, but rather this is a sequel derived from his contagion of coronavirus (Photo: Instagram/@oficialyuri)

According to the artist’s statements, This disease has various manifestations.which is why it is sometimes confused with epilepsy, anemia, hypothyroidism or panic attacks.

“This season caught me a little sick, but I keep my energy up because I’m positive. I confess that, with dysautonomia it has been, well, not difficult, because thank God I entered the program knowing my diagnosis when I was already under treatment”, he expressed then.

Now, several months after Yuri’s case became known, it has been Maribel Guardia who uncovered that she also suffers from the affectation. It was at the end of his presentation in the play the comic tenor when the actress He confessed the condition that prevents him from being able to drink water.

The artist stressed that the disease can cause different symptoms in each person (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The 62-year-old driver said that she realized that when exercising and drinking water she felt “drugged” and then lost consciousness:

“My dysautonomia, I was born with it. Whenever she worked out and drank water, first I felt kind of happy, like she was kind of drugged, and then, balls, periquín, on the ground, I lost consciousness, that’s why I don’t drink water”, he narrated.

Maribel explained what causes water intake in your body and thanks to what she stays hydrated: “Water completely washes away sodium from my body. During the day I drink a lot of soda for athletes”.

Maribel was concerned about the strong symptoms presented by her friend Yuri (Photo: Instagram @maribelguardia)

The showgirl He also uncovered that he was alarmed when he found out that Yuri had suffered severely from this condition, which caused him dizziness and weakness, he contacted the singer who clarified that his case is different, since he has other symptoms such as a variation in his blood pressure:

“I spoke to Yuri, I said ‘Hey, ami, how come you’re dying? I booked it there, but I’m not dying’. Then he explained to me that hers is different”, he narrated.

Regarding dysautonomia, Secretary of Health of the Government of Mexico published a bulletin in 2021 to inform what it consists of, with the aim that people can identify the condition and treat it correctly with the help of a specialist.

According to the health authorities, the disease is due to “a failure of the central autonomic nervous systemresponsible for regulating vital functions such as breathing and the functioning of the gastrointestinal system.

Maribel has dealt with dysautonomia all her life, however she has managed to control her symptoms (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Among the main symptoms of dysautonomia, the rapid heart rate, dizziness, weakness or tiredness, cognitive difficulty and blurred vision. It is also capable of affecting people of any kind.

In case you have been diagnosed with the condition, it is recommended “not to remain standing for a long time, move constantly and contract the muscles of the limbs to stimulate blood circulation and prevent fading.

“It should be eaten every two or three hours in small portions; reduce the consumption of simple sugars such as soft drinks and cakes; watch your salt intake and stay hydrated with a variety of fluids, such as coconut water, mineral water and juices to prevent the symptoms from worsening”, pointed out the person in charge of Clinical Nutrition in the Surgical Medical Unit of the Juárez Hospital.

KEEP READING:

Yuri confessed the difficulties he went through in “Who is the mask?” after diagnosis of a rare disease

The truth behind Maribel Guardia’s alleged pregnancy at 61

Maribel Guardia was honest about Julián Figueroa’s alleged relapse with alcohol