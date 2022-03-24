Maribel Guardia surprises fans after appearing bald: “I was tired of my long hair”

Maribel Guardia has a very good humor and this is constantly demonstrated on her social networks, where she also maintains a very close relationship with her fans. She, however, gave her fans a good scare by posting a video in which she shows a “radical makeover.”

In the video posted on her Instagram profile, the Costa Rican artist uses a particular filter that makes her look bald. “I had to present this change of look to you, I dared to do it for a television project. It was a very important challenge and I wanted to take the step. I was sick of my long hair and especially my fringe, ”said the actress and singer in her publication.

The video, which is one of the jokes that Maribel makes on her social networks, has received many comments from her followers, as well as from some celebrities who signed up for the vacilón.

Her colleagues Isabel Madow and Aracelly Arámbula responded to Maribel’s post with supportive stickers and several hearts.

Among the comments from the public, those who were initially concerned that their favorite actress could have cut her hair in its entirety stand out, but even if they showed her their affection: “The proof that the one who is beautiful is beautiful, with or without hair , more when beauty comes from the heart that nobody overshadows it “.

Maribel assured that the change had been made for a character that she would play, but she had also been encouraged to welcome spring.