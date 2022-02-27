Maribel Guardia surprises with an unpublished video of Vicente Fernández when he kissed her on his ranch

Little more than two months have passed since the death of Vicente Fernandezduring which some celebrities keep him alive with tributes, such as the one they did at the 2022 Lo Nuestro Awards, and the memories they have of him, which he shares on his social networks, as he recently did Maribel Guardia.

The actress and singer shared a video on her Instagram account in which she appears together with “Charro de Huentitán” singing the song “Perdón”, which the artist performed on several occasions with her son Alejandro Fernández.

In the recording, made from the privacy of the deceased star’s ranch, you can see Maribel Guardia together (but very close) to “don Chente” singing in unison.

After interpreting a small part of the song, the famous 62-year-old is heard expressing to the singer: “Don Vicente Fernandez, how lucky I am, my God!”

Although what most caught the attention of the video to the followers of Maribel Guardiait was the tremendous kiss that Vicente Fernandez I.e gave… it was on the cheek.

Remembering the controversies of the singer, who on one occasion was recorded touching a fan’s chest, Internet users joked and asked Maribel Guardia if there was no “pinch”.

Although the majority focused on the “beautiful memory” that the actress shared, with comments such as: “How beautiful!”, “Don Chente is missed”, “Remembering is living. Don Vicente will never die”, “Beautiful both singing!”.

When does the Vicente Fernández bioseries premiere?

Netflix and Televisa, each on their own, are preparing a bioseries on Vicente Fernández, which will premiere in March, although on different days.

Televisa’s “The Last King, the Son of the People” will air on March 14; while Netflix’s “The King” will premiere at the end of March.

In the production of the streaming platform, it is known that Fabrizio Cerna, Sebastián García, Sebastián Dante and Jaime Camil will be in charge of giving life to Vicente Fernandez. Meanwhile, Pablo Montero will do it on the San Ángel television station.