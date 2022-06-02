Maribel Guardia: the age of the actress’s biggest fans | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

With 63 years turned just a few days ago, Maribel Guardia continues to show that time does not pass by her, as if he had forgotten to grow oldWell, despite his age, he still looks young and radiant, which makes many presume that he had some secret to eternal youth.

That beauty that she shows in the media and in her social media posts have caused several of her followers to dedicate beautiful words to her praising her and other things. And it is that, with more than 7 million followers on Instagram, she has already read many things from so many people.

What is striking is the age of the people who follow the Costa Rican artist, since she has all generations and esteems them all equally because she knows that they are the reason for her success.

The Costa Rican actress and singer celebrated her 63rd birthday with her loved ones on May 29 (Photo: Maribel Guardia / Instagram)

THE AGE OF THE MOST FAITHFUL FOLLOWERS OF MARIBEL GUARDIA

During an interview with the renowned program “Hoy” of Televisa, Maribel Guardia He talked about his fans on social networks and was very surprised when he revealed that, despite the fact that he is already 63 years old, his most active followers are not people of the same age, but young people.

She has even revealed that many of these boys have tried to convince her to become their “Sugar Mommy”, that is, an adult woman who gives away jewelry, trips, belongings or more in exchange for having a romantic relationship, to which, obviously, she has adamantly denied.

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF MARIBEL GUARDIA

WHAT DOES MARIBEL GUARDIA DO WHEN SHE RECEIVED RISKY COMMENTS?

On her social networks, Guardia usually receives comments from people who praise her for her talent and her beauty, worse, unfortunately, there are people who cross the line of respect and write words that are totally out of place.

Taking advantage of the interview in the aforementioned television program, in which precisely this topic was touched upon, Maribel did not hesitate to ensure that she has a strategy to counteract those who dare to commit such acts.

“They are very terrible, very flirtatious, they go around with testosterone at all costs, very insulting, but I accept them when they are nice compliments, but when they are risqué I just delete them and that’s it”said the actress and singer.