Maribel Guardia walks and models in slow motion for awards | INSTAGRAM

The famous and beloved Costa Rican artistMaribel Guardia, has shown that her elegance goes beyond the beautiful outfits she wears, however, this time she did show off wearing an impressive gala dress, in white with blue and with a design of “beards” or strips of fabric that gave it the special touch.

The actress had prepared a few hours in advance for the Latin Business Awardsan event to which he had to travel and he was also sharing some videos of his adventures with us. Saint Barbara.

However, the best clip that we could see so far was the one that we present to you today, a slow-motion video in which he appears showing us his great size and his style when walking in the dress that we already mentioned, designed by Mitzyto whom of course everything to give their respective credit.

There is no doubt that the singer left her fans dazzled with her incredible way of walkbut also with its great beauty that was seen perfectly marked by said set, and in makeup and also with some accessories that combined perfectly.

In just a few hours, her piece of entertainment managed to obtain tens of thousands of likes and comments where her followers congratulate her, as well as some of her colleagues from the entertainment world who come to us to admire her and let her know that they are there to support her. .

CLICK HERE TO SEE MARIBEL’S SLOWMOTION VIDEO

Maribel Guardia has not stopped working, but not for that reason miss the opportunity to walk with her husband, who accompanied her and they were walking together around the city, also sharing some videos of their stay.

The famous one is also participating in a play called the ‘Comic Tenorio’, for a few months now she has been playing “doña Inés”, a role that has filled her with satisfaction and joy, seeking to bring back the tradition of theater.

But that’s not all, recently he also grew up in an all-star production called monsters, accompanying his friend the actor Ariel Miramontes in his iconic character, giving it his all in what he loves so much, which is acting.