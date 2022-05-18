Maribel Guardia, was another arrangement made? Makeup MISTAKE makes her look unrecognizable before her 63rd birthday

A few days before his 63rd birthday, Maribel Guardia once again showed off her spectacular silhouette in a fitted dress, However, this time the topic of conversation was not his worked figure, but his face, well a makeup mistake it made her look unrecognizable, leading many to wonder if “another fix” was made.

With a finer nose and very marked cheekbones, the actress originally from Costa Rica, who uploaded a video to his Instagram account, to teach his more than 7.5 million followers his best dance steps. The also singer showed that in addition to having a curvaceous figure, she also knows how to move to the rhythm of bachata, salsa and meringue.

This is what Maribel Guardia looks like before she turns 63

“Life is better dancing. Shall we dance?” Was the phrase he used Maribelto share his Reel on the platform -which you can see here-, where he shines with a flared dress in blue, which highlights if hourglass Silhouette, that he has maintained despite the passing of the years, this thanks to a strict diet and an intense exercise routine, because a few days after his 63rd birthday, the television star still looks like when he became known in the decade of the 80s

Maribel Guardia had a makeup mistake Photo: Special

Although the actress of the second season of ‘Crown of tears’ he stole sighs with his dance moves, some of his followers noticed a change in his face, as he can be seen with a much smaller nose and more pronounced cheekbones, so they speculate that perhaps he could go through the scalpel to make some changes before his birthday on May 29.

Meanwhile, other fans defended her and assured that she is only a filter effect that he used in his video, since Maribel Guardia you don’t need these “arrangements” to look good. “Spectacular as always”, “Kisses Maribel every day more beautiful and sexy” and “You are very beautiful”, are some of the comments that can be read in the publication that has already reached 56 thousand “likes”.

Despite the criticism, no one can deny that Maribel Guardia still looks spectacularbecause she is one of the artists, like her friends Lourdes Munguia and Olivia Collinswho at more than 60 years old has the curvaceous silhouette with which she became known in Miss Universe and in the movies and melodramas of the 70s and 80s.

KEEP READING:

Chabelo changed children’s films for File Cinema with Alfonso Zayas and Maribel Guardia

This is what Maribel Guardia looked like from YOUNG You wouldn’t recognize her!