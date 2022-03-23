Maribel Guardia without hair! Actress breaks the internet with a new look and worries fans: VIDEO

This weekend, the followers of the Mexican actress Maribel Guardia They were surprised and at the same time worried about a video that he posted on his social media.

In the images you can see her, also the driver, without her characteristic black hair and completely shaved.

In the recording he explains that the look change was due to a tv project very important and because it was already “Tired of her long hair.”

“Well, I had to introduce you to this makeover. I dared to do it for a television project. It was a very important challenge and I wanted to take the step. She was already fed up with my long hair and especially with my fringe. Oh my God! Welcome spring and I hope you like my change of look. Would you?” she said.

So far, it is not known if the Maribel’s makeover is real, if it is any application filteror if it is, as he said, part of a characterization for your next character.

There are many followers of the actress who are still waiting for clarify this situationalthough in the comments of the video, some of them assured that is a lie and that it’s just about a filter that you can use in the famous social network.

He revealed that he suffers from birth disease

Just a few days ago, the actress confessed that have a disease that prevents you from drinking water. Is about dysautonomiawhich is from birth and has had to deal with it all his life.

“My dysautonomia, I was born with it. Whenever I exercised and drank water, first I felt like I was half happy, as if I was half drugged and then, balls, periquin, on the ground, I lost consciousness, that’s why I don’t drink water, “she assured.

