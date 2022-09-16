Maribel Verdú enters Hollywood with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor

spanish actress Maribel Verdu enters Hollywood by the hand of Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor in the drama ‘Raymond & Ray’, which opens this Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Verdú participates in the world premiere of the film and, despite the rain falling in Toronto, is expected to walk the red carpet of the Roy Thompson Hall along with the American Hawke, the British McGregor and other components of the team.

The film, which is directed by Colombian director Rodrigo Garcia (son of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha) and produced by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarontells the story of two half brothers raised in the shadow of a less than exemplary father.

Despite their childhood, Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), who haven’t spoken in years, exhibit indomitable humor and decide to reinvent themselves at their father’s funeral.

In the movie, Verdú plays Lucia, closely related to the father of Raymond and Ray, who will try to mend the fragile family relationships.

The British actress also participates in the film Sophie Okonedo, known among others for her performance in ‘Hotel Rwanda’, a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2005.

The film, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 21is another opportunity for Verdú and Cuarón to work together again after the success of the 2001 film “Y tu madre tú”, starring the Spanish and directed by the Mexican.

For now, ‘Raymond & Ray’ has become one of the most anticipated films of the 47th edition of the Toronto festivalwhich began last Thursday and will end on the 18th of this month after the screening of more than 200 films.

Rogerebert.com, the website launched by the late American critic Roger Ebert, has highlighted that García is one of today’s “most underrated directors”, with films like ‘Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her’ (2000) or episodes of the series ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Six Feet Under’.

García is also the screenwriter for ‘Raymond & Ray’, which was shot in Virginia (USA).

The film is not Verdú’s only participation in an American production. The actress will also play the mother of Barry Allen, the superhero of the DC Comics universe known as Flash, in the movie ‘The Flash’.

In ‘The Flash’, which is scheduled to premiere next year, Verdú will share the stage with Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller.

Along with ‘Raymond & Ray’, the other premiere this Monday in the TIFF Galas program is the drama “The Son”, starring HHugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins.

The feature film is directed by the French writer and director Florian Zellerwho in 2020 won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay with his first film, ‘The Father’.

Hopkins, who in “The Son” plays the patriarch of a family, also won an Oscar, his second statuette, for Best Actor for his performance in “The Father.”

In ‘The Son’ Zeller narrates how the joy of the marriage made up of Peter (Jackma) and Beth (Kirby) after the birth of their first child is shaken by the unexpected arrival in the family of Nicholas (Zen McGrath), a teenage fruit of a previous relationship of Peter.

Nicholas suffers from severe depression affects family dynamics and especially Beth.

Also scheduled for this Monday at TIFF is the screening of the co-production between Costa Rica and Qatar ‘Domingo y la Niebla’, by Costa Rican director Ariel Escalante Meza.

The film, which premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, is an allegation against the expropriation of land in the Central American country.

Escalante Meza declared in Cannes to Efe that he understood the film as his contribution so that “Costa Rica recognizes its violence and its injustice” after the murders in 2019 and 2020 of the indigenous leader Sergio Rojas and Jerhy Rivera when they defended their lands.