Maribel Verdú enters Hollywood with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor

Spanish actress Maribel Verdú enters Hollywood at the hands of Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor in the drama “Raymond & Ray”, which premieres this Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Verdú is taking part today in the world premiere of the film and, despite the rain falling in Toronto, he is scheduled to walk the red carpet at Roy Thompson Hall together with the American Hawke, the British McGregor and other members of the team.

The film, directed by Colombian director Rodrigo García (son of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha) and produced by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, tells the story of two half-brothers raised in the shadow of a less than exemplary father.

Despite their childhood, Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), who haven’t spoken in years, exhibit indomitable humor and decide to reinvent themselves at their father’s funeral.

In the film, Verdú plays Lucía, closely related to Raymond and Ray’s father, who will try to mend the fragile family relationships.

British actress Sophie Okonedo also participates in the film, known among others for her performance in “Hotel Rwanda”, a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2005.

The film, which will premiere on Apple TV + on October 21, is another opportunity for Verdú and Cuarón to work together again after the success they had in 2001 “Y tu madre tú”, starring the Spanish and directed by the Mexican. .

At the moment, “Raymond & Ray” has become one of the most anticipated films of the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival, which began on September 8 and will end on the 18th of this month after the screening of more than 200 films.

Rogerebert.com, the website launched by the late American critic Roger Ebert, has highlighted that García is one of today’s “most underrated directors”, with films like “Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her” (2000) or episodes of the series “The Sopranos” or “Six Feet Under”.

García is also the screenwriter of «Raymond & Ray», which has been shot in Virginia (USA).