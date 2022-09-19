Maribel Verdú, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor join forces in film

Spanish actress Maribel Verdú enters Hollywood with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor in the drama “Raymond & Ray”, which premiered today, Monday, September 12, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Verdu participates today in the world premiere of the film and, despite the rain that falls on Toronto, the capital of Canada, is scheduled to walk the red carpet of the Roy Thompson Hall together with the American Hawke, the British McGregor and other members of the team, EFE reviewed.

The film, directed by Colombian director Rodrigo García (son of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha) and produced by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, tells the story of two half-brothers raised in the shadow of a less than exemplary father.

Despite their childhood, Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), who haven’t spoken in years, exhibit indomitable humor and decide to reinvent themselves at their father’s funeral.

“Raymond & Ray”

In the film, Verdú plays Lucía, closely related to Raymond and Ray’s father, who will try to mend the fragile family relationships.

British actress Sophie Okonedo also participates in the film, known among others for her performance in “Hotel Rwanda”, a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2005.

The film, which will premiere on Apple TV + on October 21, is another opportunity for Verdú and Cuarón to work together again after the success they had in 2001 “Y tu madre tú”, starring the Spanish and directed by the Mexican. .

At the moment, “Raymond & Ray” has become one of the most anticipated films of the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival, which began on September 8 and will end on the 18th of this month after the screening of more than 200 films.

Rogerebert.com, the website launched by the late American critic Roger Ebert, has highlighted that García is one of today’s “most underrated directors”, with films like “Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her” (2000) or episodes of the series “The Sopranos” or “Six Feet Under”.

García is also the screenwriter of “Raymond & Ray”, which has been shot in Virginia, United States.

Other movies

The film is not Verdú’s only participation in an American production. The actress will also play the mother of Barry Allen, the superhero of the DC Comics universe known as the Flash, in the movie “The Flash.”

In “The Flash”, whose premiere is scheduled for next year, Verdú will share the stage with Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller.

Along with “Raymond & Ray”, the other premiere this Monday on the TIFF Galas program is the drama “The Son”, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins, among others.

The feature film is directed by French writer and director Florian Zeller, who in 2020 won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay with his first film, “The Father.”

Hopkins, who in “The Son” plays the patriarch of a family, also won an Oscar, his second statuette, for Best Actor for his performance in “The Father.”

In “The Son,” Zeller recounts how the joy of Peter (Jackma) and Beth (Kirby)’s marriage after the birth of their first child is shaken by the unexpected arrival of Nicholas (Zen McGrath), a teenage boy, in the family. fruit of a previous relation of Peter.

Nicholas suffers from a serious depression that affects the family dynamics and especially Beth.

Also scheduled for this Monday at TIFF is the screening of the co-production between Costa Rica and Qatar “Domingo y la Niebla”, by Costa Rican director Ariel Escalante Meza.

This film, which premiered in May at the Cannes Festival, is an allegation against the expropriation of land in the Central American country.

Escalante Meza declared in Cannes to Efe that he understood the film as his contribution so that “Costa Rica recognizes its violence and its injustice” after the murders in 2019 and 2020 of the indigenous leader Sergio Rojas and Jerhy Rivera when they defended their lands.