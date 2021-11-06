Marie Antoinette’s diamonds at auction in Geneva

Marie Antoinette had holes in her hands: she loved spending money on everything, especially on jewelry, and her wild purchases were a cause for concern for her mother, Empress Maria Theresa of Austria. Today a pair of diamond bracelets that belonged to the queen of France who died under the guillotine blade are about to go to auction at Christie’s in Geneva and the record is expected.

“They traveled through time to tell one of the most important moments in the history of France in all its glamor, glory and drama,” said Francois Curiel, president of Christie’s Europe. The auction is scheduled for November 9 and the bracelets have a starting estimate of 2-4 million dollars: “I expect the fireworks,” said Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, looking back on the 32 millions paid in 2018 for a large drop-shaped natural pearl pendant that belonged to the guillotined queen.

The bracelets, for a total of 112 diamonds, are offered by the heirs of the Bourbon-Parma family, a dynasty descended from the Central Sun King in European history thanks to family ties between France, Austria, Spain and Italy. It was Marie Antoinette herself who saved the jewels by hiding them in a wooden box on the eve of the trial of the Robespierre revolutionaries. According to the writings of his lady-in-waiting, Madame Campan, in the following days the jewels were sent to Brussels, where the sister of the sovereign, Archduchess Maria-Cristina reigned and where Count Florimond Mercy-Argenteau, former ambassador of Austria lived. in Paris and one of the few trusted men of the queen, who took delivery of the jewels and sent them to Vienna.

Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were guillotined in 1793: only their daughter Maria Teresa (1778-1851) survived, known as Madame Royale who, freed after three years of isolation, returned to the Austrian capital where her cousin, the emperor, gave her the maternal jewels that later merged into the patrimony of the Bourbons Parma by dynastic way.

Depicted in a portrait of 1785 today in the Stockholm museum, the bracelets are probably those mentioned by Maria Theresa of Austria in a letter to her daughter dated 2 September 1776: “I hear from Paris that you have just made a purchase of 250 thousand lire bracelets. and in this way you have upset your finances ». Maternal warnings aside, 250,000 lire was an enormous sum for the time and documents recently uncovered in the French archives identified the jeweler to whom it was paid: Charles Auguste Boehmer, a German of Huguenot origins who had recently moved to Paris and from which Marie Antoinette had bought a pair of pinwheel earrings covering herself with debt.