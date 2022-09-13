Marie Chantal Miller and the celeb pajama set

The Greek princess Marie Chantal Miller has been one of the protagonists of the weekend for her look at the gala of the Jubilee of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, where she has chosen to recover from her wardrobe an imposing Prada dress, in silk and gray pearl. The royal She always succeeds with her most formal and gala looks, but she has also shown us on countless occasions that when it comes to betting on outfits casualIt doesn’t fail either.

It has been her eldest daughter, Olympia from Greece, who has shared a look of her mother in her Instagram Stories, in which you can see Marie Chantal Miller wearing a pajama set by Frame, which was born in Los Angeles and became famous for its jeans. It is a wide cream-colored pants with thin vertical stripes in black and gold combined with a shirt oversized with the same print.

The Greek princess has combined both garments with a shoulder bag and platform sneakers, two accessories with which it is not usual to see her. With this youthful and flattering ensemble, Marie Chantal Miller joins one of the trends of the season that we have not only been able to see on the catwalk and in the street stylebut has been cast among the favorites of the celebrities.

Instagram / @olympiagreece

A few weeks ago it was Gwyneth Paltrow who surprised with a yellow pajama set wearing it in the most daring way: with her shirt open and showing a bralette of the same color. Angelina Jolie also surrendered a few weeks ago to the combination of more comfortable choosing a brown two-piece with white trim signed by Valentino.

They all confirm that The pajama set is the comfortable and elegant option that favors women of all ages and is characterized by its versatility: Marie Chantal Miller has shown that it is the perfect option for a day look with sneakers and a shoulder bag. But it is also a very successful option for an evening look if combined with jeweled sandals and a clutch.