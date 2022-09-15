Marie Chantal Miller succumbs to pajamas to go out and wears it like this

There is no doubt that Marie-Chantal Miller He has an exquisite eye for fashion. She rubs shoulders with great designers, such as Valentino, and without losing sight of the characteristic formality of royals, she interprets trends with a certain freedom. If a few weeks ago we focused on her godmother look, pure inspiration for autumn events, today we look at an ideal pajama look to do the rent with elegance and comfort.

It has been her daughter, Olympia from Greece, the one in charge of showing off as a mother cool and share your style on Instagram. In her stories, Marie Chantal wears a wide set of pants and shirt, beige and thin vertical stripes contrasting.

Marie Chantall Miller’s pajama set.@olympiagreece

As a good expert in social networks, Olympia has labeled the look that, therefore, we know is from the American firm Framebased in Los Angeles and a favorite of many celebrities like Jessica Alba or Meghan Markle. Jeans and basic garments with a relaxed aesthetic are the essence of their collections.

To complete the style, Marie Chantal has opted for a sober shoulder bag and white sneakers with a little platform. All neutral tones, which helps to achieve a flattering polished effect. at the time of wear pajamas on the asphaltnot overloading the look is key so that the result is a success and not fall into the danger of looking out of place.

HOW TO WEAR PAJAMAS TO THE FIELD OF STREET STYLE (AND HOW NOT)

There are many celebrities who have adopted this trend through sophisticated sets of satin and seal comfy. One of them is Sarah Jessica Parker that already in sex in new york dares to walk around the Big Apple in pajamas, wasting glamour.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s pajama party look.Gtresonline

The actress bets on pajamas in night version, not to sleep but to party, opting for a black satin design with which it is spectacular. To add sophistication to the look, nothing like jeweled shoes.

Angelina Jolie’s airport look, with satin pajamas.Gtresonline

Angelina Jolie opts for the pajama look to travel with this sober chocolate brown design that combines a blouse and pants. We repeat, the key is not to saturate the look and to choose the right but precise accessories. In this case, Valentino flat sandals raise the result.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her commented look in pajamas.Getty Images

The outfits Gwyneth Paltrow’s sleepover, however, does not finish convincing us. Wearing the blouse completely open, leaving the top visible, doesn’t quite add up. We would also have changed the slippersa shoe that works very well with jeans, with high-heeled sandals or pumps.

