Marie-Claire | Emma Roberts, more than an heiress

He spent a lot of time during his childhood playing on film sets. These experiences made emma roberts At just five years old, he wishes to follow in the footsteps of his father (Eric Roberts) and his aunt (Julia Roberts) in the film industry. Although his mother initially refused, an audition where the girl appeared singing and playing the guitar, was enough to start a career in film and television, which would take her to world fame.

Emma Roberts, more than an heiress

Emma Roberts made her debut as an actress when she was just nine years old. in drama Blowand hand in hand Nickelodeon in the series unfabulous, He became a teen icon at the age of thirteen. He participated in many movies and television programs, that explains his more than 17 million followers on social networks. She earned several nominations for Teen Choice Awards and the Young Artist Awards. worked together with Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Ryan Murphy and her aunt Julia Roberts, among others. In 2020 she was a mother for the first time with her ex-partner Garrett Hedlund. Today, the American Horror Story star debuts as the face of the new BOSS ALIVE fragrance. “When I was called by the brand I was very excited, and even more so when they explained to me what the campaign would be like and what it was going to represent. It was not an edited production, but it is meant to give the impression of being alive, confident and being oneself,” explains the actress.

What things make you feel alive and why?

When I travel I feel alive, especially in places where I have never been before. I think it’s an amazing feeling to discover a new place, new people, new food. I love when that happens, and I experienced it on my last trip to Costa Rica.

The meaning of the concept of beauty has changed a lot in these years. What is beauty for you today and why?

I believe that beauty has nothing to do with the amount of makeup you wear or the most expensive clothes. For me, beauty is in people who have fun, who feel comfortable with themselves. I think the concept is when you embrace yourself, that makes you a safe and attractive person.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I spend most of my free time reading, it’s something I love to do because it gives me energy. Finding a book that grabs you is a good feeling.

What are your beauty secrets and tricks?

Lately I’m more interested in skin care than makeup. While I love putting on makeup, I haven’t used it as much since I became a mom. I am very interested in skin care and I love discovering new products and face masks. I spend a lot of time reading beauty blogs to see what new products are out there.

What is your favorite scent?

My favorite scent has always been BOSS ALIVEbut now the one I use every day the version intensebecause it has a beautiful note of raspberry and vetiver, which is an interesting combination that I love.

What are your future plans in your career?

Last year I made two films. One of them is “About Fate”, a romantic comedy written by Tiffany Paulsen (who also wrote Holidatethe movie I made for Netflix). Beside thomas mann we star About Fate, a super funny and romantic film, really very nice. Then I did “abandoned”, a very scary thriller. The story takes place on a farm, and I think all viewers will enjoy the fear of this movie when they see it.

How did you experience the pandemic and what do you think you learned?

I think the pandemic gave me a moment to slow down and just have more time to focus on myself. I spent many years working nonstop, without sitting still. In the last two years I was able to focus on myself and my family even more, and that felt good because it’s something I haven’t done in a long time.

You have many followers on your social networks. What do you like to communicate to your fans?

In my social networks I like to share funny content. I think there is a lot of negative stuff online, so I try to keep my Instagram account fun, with flowing conversations. I also recommend books that I read, delicious dishes, beauty tips and a bit of fashion.