Marie-Claire | Get to know this bee conservation project sponsored by Angelina Jolie

If bees ceased to exist, most fruits, flowers and seeds would disappear forever, taking with them an infinity of irreplaceable colours, flavors and smells.

For Guerlainbees are an unwavering symbol of creative inspiration and is an undeniable alchemist of nature. When its founder Pierre François Pascal put a bee as an ornament on a perfume bottle in 1853, a link was created between luxury and sustainable development that was only possible through bees. Today, in danger of extinction, the French firm seeks to save them.

For this reason he joined UNESCO Y LVMH to develop beekeeping operations of reference within the reserves of the biosphere of the international organization. The five-year program aims to create an international network of women beekeepers to share their local and scientific knowledge about the crucial role of pollination and bees.

Angelina Jolie in Cambodia inaugurating the Guerlain initiative for the preservation of bees.

It seeks to train and support 50 women beekeepers around the world to install 2,500 hives in 25 biosphere reserves. Which will be equivalent to 125 million bees repopulated by 2025. This is how the ambitious plan of the French house brings together its two most important pillars, where they take their commitment to the environment to the social level: protecting bees and empowering women through education and strengthening their spirit. business.

Following the graduation of the first cohort of female beekeepers in the summer of 2021, the Woman for Bees program was confirmed to be a success. Angelina Jolie, masion muse and godmother of the initiative, officially launched a six-month training program for eleven new beekeeping trainees residing in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

“When you train a woman, she trains others”, said Angelina Jolie after sponsoring this project.

The case of Cambodia

“When you train a woman, she trains others” said the actress and philanthropist when she spoke about the project she was sponsoring in Phnom Penh. Before this initiative, the role of women in biodiversity management was not fully recognized. But Woman for Bees came to change it: “For the first time, the role of women beekeepers from around the world is distinguished. Guerlain had never carried out a project of such magnitude”, says Véronique Courtois, CEO of Guerlain.

Cambodia is a country especially close to the heart of Angelina Jolie. Her passion stems in part from honoring her son Maddox’s homeland. Almost twenty years ago, she established a foundation in her name in the Samlot region, one of the areas most affected by the Civil War in this country.



The capital of this Southeast Asian nation was the epicenter and starting point of Angelina’s partnership with Guerlain. In 2019 she brought the company to Cambodia, which acted as the backdrop for filming the most recent commercial for Mon Guerlain perfume. It was there that the cosmetics house noted the particular importance of bees to Khmer history as well as the challenge beekeepers would have in conserving the region’s honey bees.

Ecosystem protagonists

The Guerlain X UNESCO Woman for Bees program recognizes the local value of honey and tries to overcome the threats to bee populations. in Cambodia, wild honey is one of the main ingredients of traditional medicine and beeswax is commonly used for blessing ceremonies, which makes honey collection an ancestral and core activity of their culture.

Aggelina Kanellopoulou, from the first promotion of women beekeepers in France, came together to share knowledge and exchange best practices in beekeeping with Cambodian women as part of the program’s network support desk.

“For the first time, the role of women beekeepers around the world is distinguished. A project of this magnitude had never been carried out.

Woman for Bees in Cambodia focuses on 4 types of training. Two six-month trainings for women, which aim to introduce beekeeping with the native Asian honey bee and stingless bees. The women who participate in the program receive equipment and adapted local hives, as well as technical support for their beekeeping activities.

The other training seeks to train local tourist guides, including those women who are dedicated to the observation of bees to take advantage of the importance they have in ecotourism. The fourth training is aimed at honey collectors and communities. It seeks to raise awareness of good practices in honey hunting and introduce sustainable beekeeping of the Asian giant bee on “rafters”. In the long run, this would allow multiple honey harvests without destroying the nests, thus contributing to the conservation of the species.

This dedication to caring for the environment and empowering women through the Women for Bees by Guerlain X UNESCO, will continue throughout 2022 and will have Angelina Jolie as godmother. They plan to carry out other stages of training women beekeepers in Rwanda, Ethiopia, the Chinese province of Yunnan and the Amazon regionIt’s for 2023. Guerlain With almost 200 years of history, it recognizes the challenge that the 21st century proposes: to reconcile humanity with nature and all living beings, apart from giving women the place they deserve in the history of the fight to safeguard biodiversity. for future generations. This reconciliation is underway and empowers women to improve life in their communities. n

at Rocío Reyes

Access the benefits for subscribers Exclusive content

raffles

discounts on publications

Participation in events organized by Editorial Perfil.

in this note