Marie-Claire | Gian Franco Rodríguez: “Latin representation in Hollywood is quite stereotyped”

Just over a decade ago, Gian Franco Rodriguez emigrated from Venezuela to settle in the USA. The grandson of Italiansborn in Maracaibo and he always wanted to be an actor, although he never thought he could make a living from art. He began to study Medicine and then Graphic Design, but due to the political and economic situation in his country, he settled in The Angels in search of a better future. There she took acting classes with Ivana Chubbuck (teacher of Jared Leto, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, James FrancoY matthew perryamong others), while working as a waiter, driver, food delivery person, and ticket seller for celebrity home tours in Hollywood. Despite participating in many auditions, the opportunities were few. She did commercials, acted in several short films and decided to try her hand at New York. Four months later, his phone rang and he received the news he was waiting for so long: the character of the Venezuelan Victor Hugo Rojasthe designer’s couple Roy Halston Frowick, it was his. There he understood that he could make acting his profession.

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

In May 2021, Netflix premiere Halstonthe series based on the novel “Simply Halston” of Steve Gainesstarring Ewan McGregor and produced by Ryan Murphy. The series directed by Daniel Minahangoes through a glamorous era of New York City In the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, when Halston loses control of the empire he had built from the moment he jackie kennedy wore a hat of hers at her husband’s inauguration, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. A time of sex and promiscuity, of endless nights of drugs and drinks in sudio54of successes and failures, which HIV/AIDS put an end to.

Halston, the Netflix series

Victor Hugo Rojas He was one of the most attractive characters. the ryan murphy series :ehe Venezuelan traveled to the USA to fulfill her artistic dreams and ended up dedicating herself to prostitution, becoming popular among the jet set of Studio54 who hired their services. Although no works by him are known, he proclaimed himself an artist, and it is known that he worked as widow dresser in the boutique Halston. According to the inner circle of the designer, he was recognized as a bad influence. His relationship with Halston It began in the early 1970s and lasted for more than a decade. Andy Warhol He also had a close relationship with victor hugowho worked alongside him in his studio TheFactory, modeling for the series ‘torsos‘ and incorporating his artistic style into the designs.

We speak exclusively with Gian Franco Rodríguez, who tells us about his life before and after the successful Netflix production.

Halston, the Netflix series

How did you come to audition for the role of Victor Hugo in Halston?

Gian Franco: Auditioning for Victor Hugo was like those movie moments where everything lines up perfectly. I think that everything in life is a lot of preparation, so that when opportunities arise, knowing how to make the most of them. And this opportunity was given to me after 4 months of having left Los Angeles for New York to try auditioning in a different environment. My original audition was for another small character, who doesn’t actually exist in the final version of the series. But when the invitation came and I saw the list of characters they were looking for, I realized that there was this Venezuelan character, who seemed very interesting and complex to me, and who had many qualities and opportunities to interpret what you learn when you study acting. I asked if I could also audition for the character of Victor, and fortunately they said yes. The more I tried to study the two characters for the audition, the more I reaffirmed that the one I was interested in doing was Victor, and I decided to stop studying for the other one and give all my energy to studying for this role. I went through the second and third rounds of auditions, and they called me saying that the character of Victor was mine. The overall audition process took about 2 1/2 months.

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

What did the life of the iconic designer mean to you?

Gian Franco: Honestly, like a lot of people, I wasn’t very familiar with her history before the series. Which is why he wanted to do this production. He was an emblematic designer, a man who, coming from below, built an empire and rose to the top. He then lost everything, to the point of losing even his name and in a way being somewhat erased from history. The series was a way to bring his story and his legacy back to light a little bit more. Today for me, thinking about him represents two things: the “me actor” inevitably thinks about the great opportunity he gave me in my career, being able to show my work worldwide for the first time. The “I human being” thinks about the great lesson of life that he left us: “That with hard work you can go as far as you want, but with carelessness and bad decisions you can also lose everything.”

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

Victor Hugo was a very popular character in the New York socialite, how was the process of putting yourself at his feet?

Gian Franco: It was a very enriching experience. Being a real life character, studying him is different and I had a lot of material to draw from. I saw all the documentaries and interviews or magazines accessible on the internet. And then our magnificent director, Daniel Minahan, gave me the content that he had put together for years. He in turn put me in contact with a very close friend of Victor, who saw him live everything, he knew him since before he met Halston, and he was there with Victor until the day he died. In fact, I got to have his Venezuelan passport in my hands, which was very surreal. Sitting down with him and asking him questions about Victor was one of the things that helped me understand the character better.

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

What can you say about your life, before and after the Halston series?

Gian Franco: Professionally, the series gave me a great exposure that I value very much, as I mentioned before. It has gotten me considered for much larger productions than before. But in many other aspects my life remains the same. I continue studying, every day I talk with my family, with my friends, I try to exercise, and learn new languages, new things that will help me in my career.

What is your biggest artistic goal?

Gian Franco: I think they vary according to the goals I reach. Currently I think the one I have most in mind is to make a comedy series focused on a Latino perspective that I think has not been done yet. I’ve always liked doing comedy more, it’s something that most people don’t know, because they met me through a drama series. At the same time, I think that the Latino representation in Hollywood is quite stereotyped, something that fortunately is changing. But there is still some way to go, and I have been working on a material about it.

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

Do you have any pending project?

Gian Franco: I have several, including the one mentioned above. I am also very interested in venturing into productions in Spanish. Productions in Spanish are now at the best level they have been in history. Fortunately, I managed to start my career in English. But my mother tongue is Spanish, and I am very excited to be able to work in the language as well, connecting with the public.

Which artists do you admire and why?

Gian Franco: Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal, Oscar Isaac, Edgar Ramirez, Pedro Pascal – Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Penelope Cruz, Gina Rodriguez – To name a few. I admire their trajectories, I would love to work with them one day. Directors a lot, it would be impossible to mention just a couple.

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

What space does fashion have in your life?

Gian Franco: Honestly not much. I’m pretty basic in that regard. I’m not one to have a lot of clothes in the closet. I am more of those who believe that with a good variety of shoes, sneakers, boots and jackets, jackets, sweaters, you can make anything look good.

What are the routines that you have present in your life?

Gian Franco: Training is at the top of this list, I really like going to the gym; More than physically, I feel that mentally the benefits are invaluable. I try to go 4, 5 days a week if possible, and I usually do weights. I have an abdominal routine that lasts 21 days in a row, fasting. And the rest of the year I keep them on a diet. It is true that the abdomen is made in the kitchen. Regarding the beauty care routine, I use oils with Vitamin E, products with hyaluronic acid for the face, and sunscreen before going out.

Gian Franco Rodriguez (Photo: Vince Trupsin)

Can you tell us what your next projects will be?

Gian Franco: I recently finished shooting a film, directed by Julia Verdin, about child trafficking with Patrícia Velásquez, Rumer Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis), and other actors. It is a project that I decided to take part in because it is made by an organization that seeks to promote positive changes in the world. In this case with the intention of educating, and highlighting the high number of cases of child trafficking, and the danger to which they are exposed, how to prevent. It is unfortunately much more common than I thought. So I’m glad to be a part of something that tries to add a positive grain of sand.