Marie-Claire | Girl power: the new series starring women

April arrives with premieres of series and movies for Argentina and Latin America. From The First Lady to series of journalistic dramastarring the most talented women, Julia Roberts, Nicole KidmanMichelle Pfeiffer and other stars, will reach the small screen.

ROAR SERIES WITH NICOLE KIDMAN

Not only the Australian actress Nicole Kidman It is part of this production. Seven other women join Roarwhich tells feminist stories based on the book of Cecelia Ahern.

In addition to Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie; Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Haywardare part of the cast available on April 15 on Apple TV.

THE FIRST LADY

The Serie The First Lady, will tell the life of Michelle Obama in the skin of Viola Davis and also the life of eleanor roosevelt, the American writer and activist who accompanied her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt. Eleanor will be represented by the leading actress of the X Files, Gillian Anderson.

michelle pfeiffer He is also part of the cast of The First Lady, and is in charge of bringing Betty Ford to life. Ford, in addition to assuming the role of her first lady, was a dancer, model, activist and businesswoman

The series will premiere next April 17th through the platform Showtime, and at the moment only the first season has been announced. The direction will be in charge of the actor and also producer Aaron Cooley.

RUSSIAN DOLL NEW SEASON

A series dramatic and black humor starring natasha lyonne. Although the series premiered in February 2019, it was not available in all countries.

Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland They are also part of the plot that takes place in New York. The series will be available through the platform Netflix.

GASLIT

Starring Julia Roberts in company of Sean Penn, Gaslit tells the untold story of one of the biggest journalistic investigative cases in history, Watergate.

Drama, suspense and political thriller are part of this production that uncovers corruption and deceit in the highest ranks. Gaslit can be seen by Starzplay from April 24.