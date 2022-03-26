Marie-Claire | Lily Collins’ androgynous look

the protagonist of Emily In ParisLily Collins surprised her followers with a look androgynous that caused a sensation. The actress was accompanied by her husband, the film director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell.

The outfits proposed by Lily Collins bears the signature of Ralph Lauren, the same ones who took care of his wedding dress in past monthsand other clothing choices for galas and red carpets.

Lily Collins’ androgynous look

WHAT IS ANDROGYNOUS FASHION LIKE?

Androgynous fashion that is a trend among the new generations has no gender distinction. Collins in his masculine tuxedo showed that nowadays Talking about men’s or women’s fashion is a thing of the past.

The Two-piece suit featured luxurious details. The jacket with satin collar It matched the slim line of the pants. The black bow contrasted with her white shirt. The jacket marked the actress’s waist with four buttons at the height of the side pockets.

Collins and McDowell attended the gala MoMa (Museum of Modern Arts) where they posed not only for their social networks, but for the New York press.