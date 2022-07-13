Marie-Claire | Movies you can’t stop watching on Friendship Day

On July 20, Friendship Day is celebrated.or, and like every year this date falls during the winter holidays. It is the ideal time to meet with loved onesto share a dinner, enjoy a snack, an outing orCome together to see the best movies that portray friendship.

Friendship Day is celebrated on July 20 because in 1969, the Argentine Enrique Febbraro considered the first step of man on the Moon, as a unique moment from the historical and sentimental perspective. Such was his fascination for that day that created the theory that this great step was a demonstration of friendship from humanity to the universe.

In this note we tell you the titles that you can not stop seeing and that reflect the true meaning of friendship.

Friends forever:

Christina Ricci, Rosie O’Donnell, Thora Birch, Melanie Griffith, Gaby Hoffman, Demi Moore and Rita Wilson star Friends forever. The film directed by Lesli Linka Glatter tells the story of four friends with very different lives, who decide to reunite in their hometown, after being separated for 20 years. Thus, they will celebrate the pregnancy of one of them while they will remember the antics of the summer of 1970, in which a promise marked their lives.

Inseparable:

Oscar Martinez and Rodrigo de La Serna lead the story of a wealthy businessman that due to an accident he is quadriplegic and look for a therapeutic assistant. Although there are numerous highly qualified candidates for the job, he decides to hire the gardener’s helper, who recently quit his job. The film is directed by Mark Carnevale and it’s a remake of the french movie “Untouchables”.

Crossing stories:

A young woman returns to her hometown, after finishing his university studies, with the idea of ​​becoming a writer. In the middle of the 1960s, his arrival alters the life of the city and even that of his friends because intends to interview women of color. Crossing stories It’s a movie based on the novel. “Maids and Ladies” of Kathryn Stockettand starring Emma Stone, Viola David, Eighth Spencer and Brice Dallas Howard.

Thelma and Louise:

An Arkansas waitress and a housewife with an empty life, decide to take a car trip together to get away from the deadly routine of their lives. Starring Geena David and Susan Sarandon, Thelma and Louise sparked intense controversy in USA when it premiered, because it showed two heroines who responded to sexist violence with weapons. The Oscar-winning film in 1991 for best original screenplay, became a landmark of the feminist movement.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Inseparable Friends):

Four friends have a plan to keep in touch while their lives are headed in different directions. The film starring America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and Blake Livelytells the story of a group of friends who decide to pass each other a pair of jeans that fit them all perfectly. “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” It is a film adaptation of Ann Brashares bookwhere the strength and beauty of friendship define the central axis of the lives of four girls with very different personalities but who live united by a very intense bond.

