Marie-Claire | This is the beauty secret of Julia Roberts ideal for mature skin

Julia Roberts is a perfect example of women over 50 and we have experienced another proof of this after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has publicly revealed what her favorite beauty treatment is for long and exhausting days like the one she experienced at the French film competition. With the passage of time, wrinkles and other signs of aging appear, but she knows how to combat them.

The interpreter of Pretty Woman has been seen enjoying a well-deserved rest after attending Cannes. Through a story on Instagram she is seen lying down and with a mysterious mask on her face plugged into the power. What is Julia doing? Just look at the inscription on the product, Aduro, to guess what it is.

This product consists of a beauty routine applied using the Aduro LED Facial Mask is the Facial Mask for home use more advanced based on Light Therapy with 11 different treatments for different skin problems. Thanks to its revolutionary method, combining all the benefits of 7 colors with added infrared skin boosting technology, it is able to combat aging, wrinkles, redness, skin blemishes and improve skin colors. This is achieved by penetrating deeply, thus offering the most diverse solution to skin imperfections available.

Some of its beneficial effects derive from red light, thanks to which we will be able to produce collagen, also improving blood circulation. A perfect anti-aging treatment designed to reduce wrinkles, scars and to show off a much younger complexion. You dare? The beauty ally of Julia Roberts can be purchased at the official Aduro store in exchange for 300 euros, although it appears as reduced compared to the original value of 375 euros. It also appears in the Amazon catalog, although it is currently listed as an unavailable product.

The presence of Julia Roberts in Cannes always generates great interest and that she has never been a regular on a red carpet that she only stepped on in 2016, before this year, also with Chopard jewels. However, she is always one of the most beloved faces of hers: “For me, as a lover of the 7th art, Julia Roberts represents a legend of cinema. His energy and talent have marked all generations and it is an honor that he has agreed to pass on the experience of a career as rich as his to the two laureates of the Chopard Trophy 2022″, says the artistic director and co-president of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele.

Source: Marie Claire Spain

at Marie Claire Editorial

Image gallery

Access the benefits for subscribers Exclusive content

raffles

discounts on publications

Participation in events organized by Editorial Perfil.

in this note