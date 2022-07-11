Marie-Claire | Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana claim their Italian blood in their De Couture collections

During last week, great fashion designers presented their proposal for the next autumn-winter season 2022/23 in Paris. Signatures like Jean Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Armani, Dior Y Célineamong others, announced its Haute Couture collections in different parts of the French capital. But not all chose to step on the French catwalks: Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana went further and chose to present their De Couture collections in Italy.

valentine chose as the stage to present your Haute Couture proposal on the steps of the Spanish Steps in Rome. With over 100 looks for both men and women, the italian designer presented its new collection baptized as “The Beginning”where colors, brightness and volume prevailed.

The Maison Valentino collection was highlighted by the 81 monochromatic outfits in pink, of which the majority are deep pink and 33 are completely black. Without a doubt, the proposal shocked everyone due to the cohesion and textures it created on the catwalk. Among the celebrities who attended, Anne Hathaway shone with her shocking pink look.

Dolce & Gabbana presented in Syracuse the new collection of a project that began in 2012 to offer handmade and custom-made luxury clothing, even more exclusive than its ‘prêt-à-porter’ proposals. Faced with this scenario, the italian house showed his designs by the director David Livermoreloaded with beauty, tradition and craftsmanship, designed for women who are committed to timeless elegance.

“Classical and baroque, aristocracy and people, catharsis and prayer. Filled with precious opposite qualities, the Piazza del Duomo embodies a way of life that has preserved the unique spirit of Syracuse for centuries. More than a physical place, the oldest heart of the city is the perfect setting to present the timeless creations of D&G Alta Moda” assured from the signature.

to the celebration for Dolce & Gabbana’s 10 Years of High Fashion Several celebrities attended, such as Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone and Helen Mirrenamong other.

