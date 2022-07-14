Marie-Claire | Zendaya, among the 100 most influential people in the world

In recent years Zendaya knew how to stand out on screen and become an icon of Generation Z. After his leading role in euphoria and thanks to his talent, the actress He became one of the most popular personalities of the moment. This week, TIME magazine selected her as one of the 100 most influential people of the year.

Zendaya, among the 100 most influential people in the world

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet he is as young as spring. By some inextricable paradox, he, too, gives the impression of having been born sometime far in the future. He is timeless and he can do it all” expressed the Canadian screenwriter Denis Villeneuve.

Zendaya, among the 100 most influential people in the world

The 25-year-old shone in her productions, in fashion and in her feminist speeches: since his participation in productions of Disneythen in the phenomenon Malcolm & Marie by Sam Levinson, in the film Spider-Man: No Way Homeand in euphoria, Zendaya achieved an unprecedented cultural phenomenon.

Zendaya, among the 100 most influential people in the world

The model he has an autonomous creative force, driven by inspiration, empathy and respect for his craft. This year became one of the most named and acclaimed charactersso the emblematic magazine did not hesitate to select it as one of the most influential people in the world.

Image gallery