Marie infiltrates steals her bag

Marie Infiltrates a humor of her own. Follower of bad buzz, the young woman loves to stir up controversy around her. It is also thanks to her videos that have gone viral that she has managed to make a name for herself in the media world.

On October 1, 2019, for example, the young woman infiltrated the Chanel fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. She ended up being kicked off the stage by model Gigi Hadid herself.

Then, Marie S’infiltre decided to attack expatriate reality TV candidates in Dubai. In a Youtube video, the comedian revealed behind the scenes of this destination, so coveted by French influencers. In particular, she went to meet workers treated like slaves. “We were told that there was work, that it paid well, but that’s not true. […] I’ve been here for two years but I’m still struggling to eat properly. It is not normal “ explained one of them.

About the French influencers residing in Dubai, Marie S’infiltre confided with irony: “French expatriate influencers in Dubai: millionaire stars who left France and especially its taxes, leaving behind a cloud of promo codes. Reality TV stars created from scratch by our basest needs: emptying our brains in the obscenity of a stupidity that fascinates, makes us laugh, which totally entertains. Some adore them, others hate them, but yet we watch them live, we know the names of their children, the brand of their clothes, the color of their car”.

During a hidden camera, she went to meet several candidates, seated in a sumptuous restaurant. We can see her chatting with Martika, Hillary, Sarah Lopez or Jazz Correia. And the latter has not done in the lace. Asked about her salary, the mother of Chelsea, Cayden and London answers first: “I earn 300,000 euros per month”.

One question leading to another, Marie S’infiltre asks her if she doesn’t mind not paying her taxes in France. “I have nothing to burn personally”swings Jazz. “Not paying taxes for people who finally come to rob us and shit on us? No. (…) I hate France”.





Later, Jazz will explain that he recognized the comedian from the start. Laurent’s wife would then have played the comedy throughout the hidden camera.

There is one, however, who saw nothing but fire: Maeva Ghennam. Questioned by Marie S’infiltrates on the price of her cosmetic surgeries, the Marseillaise did not realize until too late who she had been dealing with. Annoyed, she swung: “The girl pretended to be a fanatic to stay with me. (…) She wanted to make a buzz about my ass. It is very serious what she is doing. I sent him a message I attack him here in France and in Dubai because it is forbidden to publish the video without authorization. »

But according to the revelations of Mary in Daily, this case would now be at a standstill. “I haven’t had too many news… I’m not really looking for news, if this matter can stay between us… That’s what was said, now I’m still waiting. I haven’t received the complaint yet. I risk complaints for image rights… Things that I know, I take the risk of doing that. »

If Marie S’infiltre did not only make friends in the world of reality TV, that did not prevent Magali Berdah from attending her show. Indeed, the boss of Shauna Events – usually very protective with her influencers to the chagrin of Dylan Thiry – is obviously not resentful.

In recent hours, the columnist of TPMP who is attacking Booba in court was seen at the Marie S’infiltre show with her darling. Jeremstar, also present in the assembly, filmed an unlikely scene. Yes, during the show, Marie S’infiltre recognized the reality TV candidate’s agent (always up against Carla and Kévin). She then went to meet him and told him… stole her Chanel bag. Without embarrassment, she then opened it to discover a huge wad of cash. And as if that weren’t already enough, she began to distribute this money to her spectators in the room. Finally, the comedian went back on stage, Magali Berdah’s Chanel bag slung over his shoulder, before literally throw it in the audience. A video that has gone viral that you can find in the player above.