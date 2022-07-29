Mariela and Emma Castro attend the opening of the family museum in Spain

Mariela Castro, daughter of Raúl Castro, and Emma Castro, sister of Fidel and Raúl, attended the inauguration of the house museum that was the home of Ángel Castro on behalf of the family that governs Cubagrandfather of the first and father of the second, in the municipality of Láncara, Lugo, Spain.

According to the local newspaper The voice of Galicia, Mariela attended on behalf of her father, who had been invited but did not attend.

Instead, the general sent a letter which was read by the also director of the National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX) of Cuba, in which he thanks the invitation and celebrates “the destiny that has been given to the house” and he wants it to serve as a tribute “to the children of Galicia who crossed the Atlantic and their descendants”.

“I remember Fidel’s visit in 1992 and mine in 2005 to the old family home, where a plaque remembers Ángel as the Galician who emigrated to Cuba where he planted trees that still flourish,” the newspaper quoted.

According to the report, during the ceremony, which was also attended by “other relatives of the Castros” who were not identified and the island’s ambassador to Spain, Marcelino Medina González, the delegation visited the City Hall of Láncara to sign a book of honor.

Emma, ​​who although she has lived in Mexico for decades says she is a Fidelista, said there “with a broken voice” that she does not forget that “half of my blood is Galician. Here I thank God that I had Don Ángel as my father, who together She bequeathed values ​​to my mother that have helped me a lot in life”.

They also visited the local school, which has been converted into a social venue and which dedicates an exhibition to Galician emigration. And, according to the report, The ceremony closed with “an outdoor meal in a carballeira in which Raúl’s daughter, before enjoying the Galician dishes that she likes so much, did not hesitate to dance to the rhythm of a group of bagpipes”.

According to the newspaper, “the connection of the Castros with Láncara was renewed three decades later”.

The ceremony took place the same day that, 30 years ago, Fidel Castro visited the place, of which he said that the house where his father lived seemed to him “one of the poorest in the area.”

The site has been converted into an interpretation center for Galician emigrationbuilt with the collaboration of the City Council of Láncara, the Provincial Council of Lugo and the Confederation of Entrepreneurs, as well as Cuban institutions such as the state Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana and companies like the Urbas Group.

In the summer of 2016, the authorities of Láncara declared Raúl Castro an adopted son of the town, as they had done years before with his older brother. So they considered buying the paternal lot to create a museum.

Days ago, exiled Cuban opponents made a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela that included a stop in front of the house of Ángel Castrowho went from being a poor peasant to one of the largest landowners in Cuba.

In the house where part of his descendants were on Thursday, the pilgrims displayed posters with the faces of the political prisoners of the regime after the historic protests of 11J and defended the cry of “Homeland and Life”as opposed to the “Fatherland or Death” that Fidel Castro himself reiterated in the same place in 1992.

The father of the Castro Ruz brothers was Ángel María Bautista Castro Argiz, born on December 5, 1875, who died in Birán, Holguín, on October 21, 1956.

The mother, Lina Ruz González, was born on September 23, 1903 in Las Catalinas, Pinar del Río, and died on August 6, 1963 in Mexico.