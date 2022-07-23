Mariela Castro exonerates the ‘historical’ of the regime for the persecution of homosexuals in Cuba

Mariela Castro stated before the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), of which she is a deputy, that “no one of any generation can be blamed” for the leaders of the Cuban regime for the denial of rights that the new Family Code could grant to groups such as the LGBT.

In indirect reference to the persecution of homosexualstransgender and people considered outside the narrow framework of masculinity imposed by the Fidel Castro regime, which had its crudest expression in the creation of the infamous forced labor camps of the Production Support Units (UMAP) in 1965 , Raúl Castro’s daughter celebrated the unanimous approval of the new Code, which will be submitted to a popular referendum.

After thanking “the people of Cuba,” who in assemblies throughout the country commented and proposed amendments to the Code, the director of the National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX) thanked and recognized “the historic generation of the revolution, because it collected everything best in the history of humanity to put it in this work, with hits and misses, with contradictions, with great difficulties, they went ahead and opened a path”.

According to Castro, the regime’s leaders “were capable of learning, of overcoming prejudices and of identifying what had to be done and supported. And this must be recognized.”he said, although the leadership has not done justice or recognized the violations committed for decades.

“No one of any generation can be blamed, because all the processes of conquering rights are contradictory and difficult”he underlined.

Likewise, he acknowledged that he considers the approval of the legal text to be a victory of his own, which should replace the current Family Code and It includes the recognition of the right to gay marriage, the most controversial provision of the Code, and which has been questioned by religious groups in the country.

“This moment for me is great, it is an example of the generosity and solidarity of the different generations that have made up this revolutionary process,” Castro continued.

“I have to thank the commander in chief, the Army general, my father, I have to thank my motherbecause the love that they instilled in us [se quiebra por el llanto y hace una pausa, durante la cual los asistentes aplauden]the values ​​that they transmitted to us, the commitment to the revolution and to history, humility, a fundamental value…”, he continued.

“It’s going to be an example to the world,” Mariela Castro said to conclude. However, if the law is approved, Cuba would be very late in legalizing homosexual unions, which are admitted in many Latin American countries.

Unlike Mariela Castro, the pro-government writer Miguel Barnetformer president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), he affirmed when intervening on the subject that his words were dedicated to “all those who suffered discrimination for years and are not with us” and, without being explicit, he assured that “the Paleolithic era has passed. This Family Code will place us at the forefront of modern thought.”

The new Family Code will be submitted to a popular referendum on Sunday, September 25and a week before for Cuban officials abroad, announced the Minister of Justice, Oscar Silvera Martínez.

According to the official, the text is a more solid proposal, “a project for all and for the benefit of all” and that “does not regulate rigid or pre-established family models.”

According to official figures, 6,481,207 Cubans (75.93%) participated in the popular consultation, the results of which were known on May 15, 61.96% of whom would have declared in his favor. However, after the consultation, 47.93% of the general text and 49.15% of the total articles were modified.

Although the Code reinforces the urgent protection against discrimination and violence, and extends the possibility of filing a complaint to any person who knows about these facts, civil groups dedicated to denouncing gender-based violence in Cuba question that the norm is not more emphatic in combating this scourgesomething they have been demanding for years.

The Code will be considered approved if it finally receives more than 50% of the valid votes cast at the polls.