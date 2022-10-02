Marielys Valencia Martínez: free in the US after arrest for jewelry theft – Barranquilla – Colombia

The United States authorities released the Colombian Marielys Valencia Martinezafter he could prove his innocence in an alleged case of theft of $20,000 worth of jewelry.



The 39-year-old woman from Barranquilla had been captured on September 21 at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. – Hollywood, in South Florida (USA), when he arrived in this country to celebrate his birthday.

Therefore, when the former worker of the Atlantic Governorate (2008 – 2011) was released from prison in the last few hours, the first thing he did was celebrate his ‘birthday’ and post his version of events on Facebook.

Thus began the relationship with the American

Here people are talking about ‘that’s what happens to her because she’s interested’. I have not asked for anything

“On December 3, 2021, I was on vacation in the city of Miami, I had been talking to Mr. Freed Hunt a month before. I take advantage of my time in Miami, I wanted to go out and I say ‘what if we meet and have something to eat?’ ”, The Colombian began to relate.

assured that met the American through social networks and his only intention was to share in a friendly way without receiving anything in return.

“Here no one was asking me to give them anything, no one is saying to give me anything. The one who wants to dazzle from the start is because he alone wants to dazzle, because he felt like it. Here people are talking about ‘that’s what happens to her because she’s interested’. I have not asked for anything, “said Valencia.

In this point, Marielys insists that she does not need to be given gifts, so she maintains her livelihoods herself. After working with the State, she dedicated herself to social networks, being mostly known in TikTok and Instagram.

The woman maintained that It seemed strange to him on that first date to see his photo on the man’s cell phone wallpaperdespite the short time they had known each other.

After that meeting, Marielys Valencia pointed out that Hunt ‘boiled’ into details with her. She started sending him jewelry, accessories and money.

“In addition to seeing it in detail, I felt it was good. I saw him talk to his daughter and they had a good relationship. He seemed like a good person to me,” said the content creator.

On her return to Colombia, he accompanied her to the airport and, Upon arriving in her country, Hunt showed her interest in marrying her last February.. In fact, she had already given him the engagement ring.

The changes in attitude that the woman noticed

The man told her that he loved her, but Valencia confessed that he did not feel the same. At least not so soon. Given this scenario, the woman recalls that the American began to behave differently and suspiciously.

He asked her not to take off the ring and that he would come to Colombia to finalize the details of the formal union, to which he replied that he would receive him in Barranquilla, but that she wasn’t ready to get married.

“From there his fury began, the relationship continues, but it becomes a stormy relationship (…) He called every five minutes and I’m beginning to notice quite aggressive behavior”, he expressed.

Marielys maintained that this situation made her uncomfortable and she preferred to end the relationship, a decision that did not go down well with the man.

Report of the complaint for alleged theft of jewelry

Freed Hunt reported her for a jewelry theft. According to the police report, the man removed a clear plastic bag containing jewelry from his car, at which point Valencia Martínez identified a bracelet and two diamond rings.

The woman asked about their value and if they were for sale, the report adds.

The man would have allowed to use the Colombian jewelry in a nightclub to which they went together before taking her home, where she removed the jewelry that he placed in a box on a shelf.

The police information indicates that, during the early hours of December 5 of last year, the woman asked him to take her back to her hotel, “once she had stolen the jewelry without the man noticing”.

Two days after returning to Colombiathe woman created an Instagram social network post and a TikTok video showing “the stolen jewelry.”



“The man contacted her to ask her to return the jewelry, to which she replied that it would cost too much to mail it, so she would bring the stolen items when she returned to South Florida,” according to the report.

This is how he proved his innocence.

What person sends money and flowers to a person if he supposedly stole his jewelry, as he claims?

On September 21, Marielys Valencia arrived in Miami with the intention of celebrating her birthday and returning the jewels to Huntbut was arrested and sent to jail, where she remained for five days until she managed to prove her innocence with the same WhatsApp chats.

“What person sends money and flowers to a person if he supposedly stole his jewelry, as he claims? All these things from day one with this man are in the WhatsApp history, which were the triggering tests for my freedom, “said the woman.

He added that a prosecutor took her seized cell phone, unlocked it with the password that she had previously requested in the investigation process and, together with Migration, “they realized that he was innocent.”

Marielys, finally, described those five days apprehended as a “nightmare” and her 39th birthday as “unforgettable”, so she sent a message to women to take care of themselves, not to be impressed so soon and to be independent.

