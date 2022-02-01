Marijuana check at Ariston, photo scandal a few hours before the start – Libero Quotidiano





Ornella Muti, which will flank Amadeus in the first evening of the Festival of Sanremo, already makes people talk about itself. First, in fact, there was the controversy raised by the Pordenone theater, which asked for her fee as compensation following a past event: the actress forfeited an event scheduled at the theater saying she was sick, then yes he found out he was at a gallant dinner with Putin. Now, however, she ended up in the storm for another reason: a photo posted on Instagram with her daughter Naike Rivelli.





Mother and daughter smile close to each other, but to raise the controversy are their two necklaces. In particular, the pendants in the shape of marijuana leaves. In the selfie with Naike, Muti appears in curlers in a rehearsal break at the Ariston Theater. Both then deliberately highlight the leaves of “grass”. “We recognize in Ornella Muti an authoritative artist and great icon of Italian cinema but we believe that support for the liberalization of cannabis is inappropriate expressed in a post by the co-host of Sanremo – the deputies of the Brothers of Italy Federico Mollicone and Maria Teresa Bellucci said -. We would not want the Sanremo Festival to become the megaphone of the positions of the free cannabis front and of the referendum “.

The two parliamentarians then added: “All the more so in the face of recent news events involving Ornella Muti’s sister, Claudia, in a maxiretata for the sale of narcotic substances. We certainly maintain a guaranteed attitude but we consider it an improper externalization. We remind you that the use of cannabis in Italy is illegal, if not for therapeutic use “.



