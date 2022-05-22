Marilyn biopic with Ana de Armas finally gets an adults-only rating

Photo credit: Netflix

‘Blonde‘, the biopic of Marilyn Monroe made by Anne of Arms, will finally have an adult-only rating. Industry sources point out that Netflix was “horrified” by the very sexual vision of Andrew Dominic. However, the project has gone ahead.

Dominik previously predicted that the film, which is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oateswould obtain an NC-17 (the equivalent of the Spanish “Not recommended for children under 18 years of age”) and declared in February: “It’s a tough movie. If the public doesn’t like it, it’s the fucking public’s problem. This is not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, which is pretty much what you want, right? I want to go see the NC-17 version of the story of Marilyn Monroe“.

Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix has previously released NC-17 movies produced by other studios (such as 2013’s Life of Adele), but Blonde will be the first Netflix-produced movie to receive an X rating.’Blonde‘ is also one of the most anticipated films of the year: a biopic of the great Marilyn Monroea rising star in Hollywood as Anne of Arms as the protagonist, a director with a good reputation as Andrew Dominica production that could be put back to Netflix in the race for prizes… What’s the problem?

Apparently, according to industry sources, Dominik’s version of the story was not at all what they expected to see from the streaming platform, which they would be “horrified” at what they have seen. This is how the delays of the film were explained in 2021, which, for the moment, still has no release date and will not finally go to the Cannes Festival.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland – Getty Images

As already published in August 2021 by the journalist Jordan Ruimy on the World of Reel page, the first version Netflix saw of Dominik’s film was “a sexually explicit portrayal of Marilyn Monroe that would likely receive a 18+ rating.” Apparently, the tape contained “a rape scene and a bloody menstrual cunnilingus”, something that has caught Netflix by surprise, who expected a classic biopic that fits perfectly at the Oscars. “It caught them by surprise,” writes Ruimy, “They thought they were safe for the Oscars, and in reality this is a muddled, insensitive arthouse film.”

After verifying the sexual nature of the images, the platform had insisted Dominik change the film, but the director refused. Meanwhile, everything indicates that ‘Blonde’ will end up being seen this season, but not at a festival like Cannes, but in Venice, the platform’s favorite festival for its international premieres. Everything indicates that there we can see the full version of Andrew Dominik.

This has been confirmed by the director, who has appreciated Netflix’s support despite the age rating: “It’s much easier to support things when you like them. It’s much harder when you don’t. I have nothing but gratitude for Netflix.” Of course, the filmmaker has also said that Netflix “insisted” on hiring the editor Jennifer Licks (‘Tenet’) “to curb the film’s excesses.”