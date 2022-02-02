“MARILYN HAS BLACK EYES”: ABSORBING OR AVOIDING THE PAIN OF OTHERS? | AppiaPolis

by Mariantonietta Losanno

“If one is ill, people are afraid”says Miriam Leone in one of the scenes from “Marilyn has black eyes”; a simple way (in the meaning of understandable for all, so as to counteract the incommunicability of psychiatric disorders) to express a great truth: the suffering of others is frightening. What, though, is so frightening? Afraid of what, exactly? To face – and go through – the pain of others by not allowing oneself to be absorbed (or “annihilated”) by too much empathy or too much selfishness; to be – in a more or less unconscious way – “infected” by suffering; to experience a change and to experience – above all – the consequences of the change.

Reflecting on diversity: a theme (so delicate) like Madness has been approached in cinema with ever-changing approaches, addressing the psychiatric institution itself (“The corridor of fear”, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Girls interrupted”), delusions of the mind (“Antichrist”, “Shutter Island”, “Repulsion”, “Shining”, “Split”). Italian cinema has created works such as “Take my soul”, “The crazy joy”, “Traveling with Adele”, “It can be done”; “Marilyn has black eyes” it is a “sum of small things” that can give – depending on one’s point of view – a great result or a null result.

Diego (Stefano Accorsi) and Clara (Miriam Leone) – two “interrupted boys” – meet at a day center where they are obliged to do group therapy. Forced rehabilitation under the guidance of a psychiatrist involves them, together with other “problematic” people, in an unexpected experiment: managing a restaurant for the people of the neighborhood. The intent is to get used to relating to the outside world, while remaining in a self-managed and, therefore, familiar environment. Clara “launches” into fake advertisements, sponsorships, photographs of “strong” dishes and (also) into fake authorizations; the situation, given the difficulty of hiding the symptoms of various pathologies, gets out of hand. The film, taking up the tones and influences of “The positive side”, is inspired by a true story, that of a London boy who, after losing his job, decided to “make fun” of the world that had rejected him by creating a non-existent place and becoming the first restaurant in London on Tripadvisor, climbing well 14 thousand locations. If, however, the idea of ​​creating a restaurant that does not exist on the internet may seem (even) plausible, those of creating photos of dishes using shaving cream, feet (?) Or other objects resembling any food and – even more so – that of putting it, then, really standing from scratch, are much less so. It takes, then, a lot of creativity – or a lot of madness – to believe that it is possible, but we must certainly reflect on how much this story is the mirror of a society that lives on images, on making news, on superficiality and mass following. . What remains, then, in substance? A small one – who wants to remain “small” – reflection on the common need for acceptance. “They think they are right only because they are more, the normal ones”says one of the most significant sentences in the film, in response to Jack Nicholson and his “But do you really think you’re crazy? Really? But no, you are no more crazy than the average people who go around the street, I tell you! “: “Marilyn has black eyes” does not in any way aspire to establish itself in the cinematographic panorama (Italian and non-Italian) as an “original” work on the subject, but instead focuses on staging pain in a measured way and on “encouraging” to “invest” in one’s weaknesses to make them become strengths.

Simone Godano creates a “light” work in a historical period in which the “oddities” – or neuroses of various kinds – have been accentuated, and he offers us an inclusive look that helps us to accept, forgive and recognize ourselves. “Marilyn has black eyes” covers a spectrum of “oddities” ranging from persecutory delusions, obsessive compulsive disorders, Tourette’s syndrome, also focusing, however, on the problems related to old age (and to feeling alone, lost, devoid of time references) and childhood (and the ability to be fathers despite living with their “oddities”). “Marilyn has black eyes” he focuses on those rarities to “embrace”, those that distance many people but bring the “special” ones closer. It was not easy to write and then direct a film that talked about psychic problems without slipping into rhetoric or ridiculing the very problems that afflict those affected by these pathologies; Godano exposes himself and tries to snatch a smile from those who, on the other hand, want to destroy and always be “the worst part of themselves”. That “worst” part could be the place to start.