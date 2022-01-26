Marilyn Manson reported for rape by Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood returns to talk about the violence suffered by ex-partner Marilyn Manson and, in doing so, reveals a chilling detail of their story.

It was February 1st of 2021 when actress Evan Rachel Wood accused ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson for the first time of having repeatedly abused her, both physically and psychologically. Today, what is in effect a survivor increases the dose, going into the details of what has been a toxic and violent relationship and it does it within Phoenix Rising, the documentary starring her and which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival which was held on Sunday 23 January. During short film produced by HBO, the actress even says she was raped by the singer while recording a video clip, bringing out the more sordid and disturbing sides of this terrible story.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Bianca Bonafede

Evan Rachel Wood’s latest accusations against Marilyn Manson

“I was raped by Marilyn Manson in front of the camera”, this is the very serious accusation made by the actress of Thirteen-13, now 34, to her ex-boyfriend during the documentary directed by Amy Berg and focused on his life and career and, in particular, on story of the violence suffered during his relationship with the singer. The episode reported by the woman it happened in 2007 while shooting the music video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”, single taken from Eat Me, Drink Me, the sixth album by Manson. During the clip, in which Evan Rachel Wood wears Lolita’s iconic red heart-shaped glasses, the protagonist of the homonymous film by Stanley Kubrick dating back to 1962, it is possible to witness the two protagonists, the musician and the then girlfriend, engaged in a embrace. What, however, we all thought was only a staged relationship, we discover from the woman’s words to be happened to all intents and purposes. Too bad, however, that the latter was not consenting.

“We talked about a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras started shooting, he really started doing it.” Like this, Evan Rachel Wood finally finds the courage to publicly denounce what he has suffered, describing in detail the state of emotional malaise in which she fell during and following the violence. “It was complete chaos and I didn’t feel safe, no one took care of me …I felt disgusting and like I did something shameful. The crew was very uncomfortable and no one knew what to do. I was forced into a commercial sexual act under false pretenses. That was when it was committed the first crime against me: I was raped in front of the camera ”.

The intervention of a key witness

TO confirm the version of the woman think about it a member of the troupe who was present during the shoot that day. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed the following rumors to Rolling Stone magazine about what happened on that occasion: “I think there were some moments in which the relationship really took place”, confirming the fact that the staff were also very uncomfortable. The source also reveals that, at one point, filming was halted due to increasingly heated discussions between Marilyn Manson, the producers and crew members. “We all knew what kind of artist we were dealing with”, underlines the man, who nevertheless specifies: “But we weren’t there to make an adult movie,” yesfinally folding that he has never witnessed anything like this during his career. “It’s not real, ever. It’s something that only happens in the adult film industry ”.

Psychological manipulation

But the abuse to which Evan was subjected was not limited only to the sexual sphere, but also took on the contours of a real psychological manipulation. As always revealed in the course of the documentary, the interpreter of the series Westworld it would have been forced by Manson to give back to the media a completely distorted version of what happened while shooting the video and their relationship in general. “I had to tell people that we had had a great, romantic time, but none of that was the truth.” We recall that at the time of the facts, the singer was 38, while Wood was just 20, an age in which it is easy prey for any malicious torturers.

The story between the two

In particular, the two had met and started dating in 2006, when the actress had just come of age. The couple dated from then until 2008, then broke up and recovered in 2010. The final closure took place in August of that same year.

Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations dating back to 2021

However, what in the eyes of the press and public opinion might have seemed a famous relationship like any other, has proved over time to be a sick story, in which they alternatedo “sexual violence, psychological abuse, threats and manipulation”, all lived in silence by a young girl who has always been afraid of denouncing her tormentor, a powerful man acclaimed by an immense fanbase. This at least until 2021, when Wood finally finds the courage to speak and name their executioner. “My attacker’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson”, will write in an Instagram post at the beginning of last February. “He started luring me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I stopped living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and the many industries that have granted him, before he ruins other lives. I am with the many victims who will no longer be silent ”. And so it happened. Immediately after his complaint via social media, they were four women in turn denounce the singer for the violence suffered. A number that has continued to grow over time.

Marilyn Manson’s answer

Despite the serious allegations, the singer continues to deny what he has limited to define “horrible distortions of reality”.

NEWS

LETTER advice, news, curiosities and much more!

Wood’s commitment on the side of survivors

The ex’s reactions, however, don’t deter Wood from carry on your own battle, which from personal has been transformed into collective, e take sides against vitctim-blaming to which she and the other women are regularly subjected after filing a complaint against their captors. But the actress’s commitment isn’t limited to online activism. The woman, in fact, she personally went out of her way to get the Phoenix Act passed, the bill written by you whose purpose is that of extend the limitation of domestic violence offenses from 3 to 5 years. A proposal that was then approved and on which the aforementioned documentary is also partly focused.