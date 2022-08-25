Marilyn Monroe: all the actresses who have played her

Movie: My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Michelle Williams received an Oscar nomination for her performance in this film that follows Monroe for a week as she makes the film. The Prince and the Showgirl. We see the actress from the perspective of filmmaker Colin Clark, as her life seems to fall apart.

kelli garner

Miniseries: The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe (2015)

The only series on this list, which received a mixed reception from critics due to its predictable way of narrating the life of the actress, although it focuses more on the relationship with her mother. Kelly Garner gives a good performance.

Anne of Arms

Ana de Armas is the most recent actress to play Marilyn Monroe. Samir Hussein

Movie: Blonde (2022)

The most recent film on this list stars Anne of Armswho plays a semi-fictionalized version of the character, based on the novel of the same name.

other actresses

Melody Anderson in Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair (1993)

Stephanie Anderson and Cortney Page in Calendar Girl (1993)

Jocelyn Saenz in nude (Short)

debra stipe in Madame Montand and Mrs Miller (1992)

Erika Smith in Marilyn Monroe in New York (Short, 2012)

Nadine Banville in Reliving Marilyn (2018)

Paige Locke in Misfit M (Short, 2019)