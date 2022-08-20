Marilyn Monroe and her death related to the Kennedys: the young Hollywood icon actress who always wanted to be Norma Jeane, photo

“Marilyn Monroe only exists on screen”says actress Ana de Armas, who plays the ‘sex symbol’ of the 60’s in the film “Blonde”. A phrase that catches our attention and in which it reveals the true woman that she was in life Norma Jeane Mortensonsomething that very few know.

six decades ago Marilyn Monroe He departed from this world, leaving us with many unknowns, because despite the years that have passed his death remains a mystery.

The beautiful woman with red lips, a contoured figure, a sensual and multifaceted voice (she was a model, dancer, actress, and singer) had ceased to exist on August 4, 1962 at her home in Los Angeles. The authorities concluded that she was suicide, by overdose of sleeping pills.

However, numerous people assured that Marilyn saw the future with optimism and had no reason to take her own life. Just a month before her death, he confessed to photographer George Barris: “As far as I’m concerned, this is the happiest moment of my life. There is a future and I long to live it”.

Marilyn’s face

Norma Jane Mortenson rose to fame unintentionally after being photographed working in a munitions factory at the age of 18, by which time she was married to her first husband.

His life was not easy at all. Her mother suffered from schizophrenia, she lived as an orphan and was sexually abused by her guardians. In total she had three marital failures.

However, her ingenuity, beauty and talent conquered Hollywood and proof of this are her dozens of films. She won the hearts of those who saw her shine on the screen and especially the male audience, especially figures from sports, literature, cinema and even politics. It was so, attracted by the image of Marilyn, the Kennedy brothers, John and Robert They met her at different times in her life.

The actress and John F Kennedy ‘Jack’ They would have known each other before they became famous, she as the most sought-after actress in the film industry and he before he became the 35th president of the United States.

Later he met his brother, Robert Kennedy ‘Bobby’, who was the attorney general of the United States. According to documentaries and testimonies, the actress had an affair with both.

Murdered or committed suicide?

The year was 1962, Jack sent Bobby to talk to Marilyn to ‘stop bothering him’. Apparently, the president was tired of her calling him at the White House.

By then, she was already for a moment depressed and was addicted to alcohol, to sleeping pills, something that made the Kennedys very worried, but not for Marilyn but for themselves.

In the early hours of August 5 of that same year, “Bobby, with the help of his brother-in-law, actor Peter Lawford, ordered Marilyn’s psychiatrist, Ralph Greenson, to administer a lethal injection before orchestrating a plan to make her believe it was suicide”, said the journalist Richard Buskin in his book ‘Marilyn Monroe: A case for Murder’.

This would have been done in order to silence her because of the highly dangerous state secrets (obtained by the Kennedy brothers themselves): The two invasions of Cuba and the existence of missiles with nuclear heads, recently installed in Cuban territory. Also because, devastated, Marilyn threatened to call a press conference in which she would reveal her affair with him and with her brother, her head of state.

Sergeant Jack Clemmons was the first to arrive at the scene and found a series of inconsistencies on the part of the psychiatrist and the housekeeper: Eunice Murray.

Clemmons did not fail to notice that, at that hour, Mrs. Murray was doing laundry, which caused him great surprise. Possibly evidence that could be male fluids and that they erased before the Police arrived.

According to Norman Jefferies (Eunice’s son-in-law and Marilyn’s employee), the death scene has been staged: Marilyn died in the guest bungalow and her body was moved to the bedroom and the room phone was placed in Marilyn’s right hand. the actress, when she was left-handed.

the corpse of Norma Jean Mortenson she had huge bruises all over her body, it was clear that she had received a huge beating, but who gave it to her?, did she fall herself?, did the bodyguards of the state prosecutor give it to her? Perhaps we will never know.

We can only say that the world never valued and understood Marilyn, beyond the cameras, and that she was one more victim of a macho society that pigeonholed her…