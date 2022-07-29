Marilyn Monroe and the story of the iconic pink dress she wore in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’

When we talk about Marilyn Monroevarious productions and iconic moments come to mind that consecrated the actress during her life but also after her death, because after almost 60 years since her unfortunate departure, she continues to occupy an important place in the cinema.

Among his many films, in 1953, when Marilyn Monroe was only 27 years old.starred in the movie ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ (‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’)one of the most important in his filmography, especially thanks to a sequence that remained for history, the one in which he performs the song ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ in a garish and iconic pink dress, surrounded by gentlemen.

The story of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress

that scene of ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ It is considered one of the most emblematic in the marilyn monroe careerto the point of being replicated on multiple occasions due to its impact on popular culture.

Beyond the meaning of the song and the elements present in the scene, in addition to the retinue of dancers behind Marilyn Monroe as Lorelei Lee with a peculiar choreography, the dress that the actress wore as the main garment of your lookhas become one of the most iconic from your entire closet.

The pink dress was created by the costume designer, William Travillabetter known only as Travilla, whom at the time, already endorsed an Oscar for his work in ‘Adventures of Don Juan’ (‘The Trickster of Castile’) from 1948.

‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ It was just the beginning of the good relationship between the designer and Marilyn MonroeWell, in total, he designed the dresses for eight of the actress’s films. A curious fact is that Travilla later confessed that their relationship went beyond work, since they had a little romance.

About the design of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress

It is worth noting that the design of the Marilyn Monroe pink dress It was not easy and that was exactly what captivated the seventh art: The satin dress It was long in pink with a straight, strapless neckline, bare arms, and a back slit.

Also, it was decorated with a large bow on the back and a thin strap, in the same color as the dress. What completed the dress in a special way is that it was accompanied by a pair of long gloves of the same color that reached almost to the shoulders, with many jewels and diamondsvery ad hoc to the theme of the song.

The importance of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress

That Marilyn Monroe pink dress used in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ it was auctioned more than 10 years ago, on July 11, 2010, for a price between $150,000 and $250,000 USD with a final cost of $300,000 USDunder the description: “The most important movie outfit up for auction.”

Rumors suggest that the auctioned dress was not the original ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’, because it is said that the real one was lined inside with felt to maintain rigidity during the choreography of ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’.

In addition, over the years, the scene, but in particular the dress, has served as an inspiration for pop culture, as various celebrities have opted for Marilyn Monroe’s lookSome of the most remembered are Madonna in the ‘Material Girl’ music video.

As well as Thalia interpreting ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ in Spain in 1991; Aida Pierce in an episode of the series ‘Humor is… the comedians’ in 2001; Francesca Rettondini in the movie ‘Ghost Ship’ in 2002; Paris Hilton at the movie premiere ‘The Hottie and the Nottie’ in 2008.

Blake Lively in her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the 13th episode of the fifth season of ‘Gossip Girl’ in 2012. Or the most recent example: Kylie Jenner in her photo shoot for V Magazine.

It’s like the pink dress of Marilyn Monroe It has transcended over the years, showing that it is one of the most important garments of the unforgettable actress.

