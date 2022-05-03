Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ is Ana de Armas’ ‘most intense work’

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic, Blond. But playing the Hollywood icon was not easy for the Cuban actor. He recently admitted that it was the most intense work he’s ever done.

Ana de Armas shot ‘Rubia’ and ‘No time to die’ simultaneously

Since 2016, De Armas has appeared in 14 films, including hits like dogs of war, blade runner 2049Y knives out. And after the launch in March Deep watershe has two more characteristics: Blond Y the gray man – premiere in 2022.

De Armas has maintained a full work agenda in recent years. And in the late summer of 2019, she found herself filming Blond Y no time to die at the same time.

“I was preparing for Blondand then the movie was pushed, and they called me to no time to die,” she said entertainment weekly. “I went to London and I only had like 10 days or two weeks of training, which is not much for all I had to do, which made me very nervous.

Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas receives NC-17 rating for ‘some sexual content’ ‘Blonde’ is coming to Netflix later this year pic.twitter.com/CDS06BZ3wZ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 24, 2022

De Armas revealed that when he began filming the Bond movie, his co-star Daniel Craig was injured. So he left London and returned to Los Angeles to work on Blond.

“I had to postpone my shoot and go back to doing Marilyn Monroe, which is completely different from everything else, emotionally, mentally and physically, and then three months later go back to London and go back to being a Bond girl,” she recalled. . “All that training I did is gone and forgotten! But it all worked out, so I’m happy with that.”

Ana de Armas calls ‘Rubia’ her most ‘intense’ work

For de Armas, taking on the role of someone as iconic as Marylin Monroe was a welcome challenge. And after spending a year preparing, she dove into what he now calls her most demanding project yet.

“It was the most intense work I’ve ever done as an actress,” de Armas told Entertainment Weekly. “It took me a year to prepare for that: research and accent and everything you can imagine. Read material and talk to [director] Andrew Dominik for months and getting ready to start. It was three months of non-stop filming, like a crazy show.”

But despite the challenge, de Armas is delighted with the film. And she’s excited for people to finally see it.

“It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done,” he added. “I can’t wait for it to come out. It’s a very special movie, and Andrew is a genius. He is one of the best filmmakers I have ever worked with.”

‘Blonde’ explores Marilyn Monroe’s childhood drama

Blond is a passion project for writer/director Andrew Dominik. And while many movies and series have been made about Monroe’s life, his story focuses on how the star’s childhood trauma shaped her adult life.

“Use all the images you’ve seen of Marilyn Monroe, the movies, pictures of her,” Dominik told Collider. “But it changes the meaning of all those things according to her inner drama. So it’s kind of a movie about the unconscious in a way.”

“And it’s a tragedy,” he continued. “It’s kind of like an unwanted child who becomes the most wanted woman in the world and has to deal with all the desire that is directed at her, and how confusing that is. It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s about being in a car with no brakes. It just goes faster and faster and faster.”

