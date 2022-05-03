Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ is Ana de Armas’ ‘most intense work’

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 16 3 minutes read

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic, Blond. But playing the Hollywood icon was not easy for the Cuban actor. He recently admitted that it was the most intense work he’s ever done.

Ana de Armas shot ‘Rubia’ and ‘No time to die’ simultaneously

Since 2016, De Armas has appeared in 14 films, including hits like dogs of war, blade runner 2049Y knives out. And after the launch in March Deep watershe has two more characteristics: Blond Y the gray man – premiere in 2022.

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 16 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Met Gala 2022: Nicki Minaj close to dress accident due to designer error

19 seconds ago

The sense of water before its premiere in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

10 mins ago

Rihanna super proud to have the right to her statue at the MET in New York!

12 mins ago

Rigoberta Bandini: Feminist Pop (and more than that) – El Sol de Durango

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button