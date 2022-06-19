Marilyn Monroe: ‘Blonde’, the new movie starring Ana de Armas

They never cease to amaze us! After asking so much, a movie finally arrived biography of marilyn monroe and its protagonist is Anne of Arms and here we show you what it looks like.

Netflix is ​​in charge of bringing this production on the overflowing life of the most iconic actress in Hollywood.

Ana de Armas is the new Marilyn Monroe

This June 16, the new production in which he is working netflix and it is nothing more and nothing less about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

The biography was based on the novel bye Joyce Carol Oates and in the teaser trailer we can see Ana de Armas looking very similar to the famous deceased actress.

In this clip we can see that the actress wears short hair with curlers just like Monroe did.

In addition, it places great emphasis in depression and feelings that Hollywood fame left Marilyn Monroe.

We can also see iconic images of frames that became part of pop culture, such as seeing the actress on top of the drain, where she got up ‘accidentally’ her white dress.

Another of the scenes that we can seeer in the movie is from when she put on the mythical pink dress and sang in front of a United States president.

Here we leave you the trailer that Netflix presented this June 16or about ‘Blonde’ the new film by Ana de Armas.

The details of ‘Blonde’

In the trailer we could only see that the date chosen to present this film is the next September 23.

However, we do not know the other actors that make up this new film.

We are eager to know the full details of ‘Blonde’ the movie that will undoubtedly make us see a new Marilyn Monroe and exploit the potential of Anne of Arms.