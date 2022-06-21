Marilyn Monroe dress continues to cause controversy: Kim Kardashian broke the silence

The Met Gala It is one of the most anticipated events of international entertainment, both for those who walk the red carpet and for us, who are attentive to what look each recognized face of the world of Hollywood celebrities will choose.

And, as we have seen, the outfits of the guests are always the ones that leave us speechless, since they always surprise us with their ingenuity to portray creativity in their dresses.

In this case, Blake Livelywhom we met through Gossip Girl and also for being the wife of Ryan Reynolds, always draws applause from everyone who is attentive to this event and it is not for less, since all their dresses are prepared to surprise and are the ones that are closest to the theme of the gala each year.

In addition, another celebrity who also surprised us this year and gave us something to talk about was kim kardashiansince she decided to use a reused dress, but it was not just any dress, but one that was used by the very Marilyn Monroe, when in 1962 he sang happy birthday to the president of that time, John F. Kennedy, an event that happened in Madison Square Garden.

Marilyn Monroe wearing the dress on Kennedy’s birthday / EL MUNDO.

The dress today

As we told you before, the dress was used by one of the sisters of the well-known Kardashian clan, Kim, however, this decision was widely criticized.

On the one hand, some controversies we heard was the Kim had to go through a strict diet so that the dress would fit her the way she wanted, for which she had to lose more than seven kilos in three weeks. And furthermore, it was revealed that the clothing was totally destroyed, blaming the model for this situation.

Damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

However, apparently it was not as everyone thought and it was not Kim Kardashian who destroyed the dress and said so. ‘Ripley’s believe it or not!’, signature that lent him a suit.

“Kim Kardashian’s walk down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum at this year’s Met Gala caused quite a stir, but one thing that ‘Ripley’s believe it or not!’ can say with confidence is that it did no harm to Marilyn Monroe’s famous ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962.”clarified the franchise.

Also, Ripley’s Vice President of Publishing and Licensing Amanda Joiner He went on to explain the following: “From the bottom of the steps of the Met (Metropolitan Museum), where Kim put on the dress, to the top where it was returned, the outfit was in the same condition in which it started.”

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala 2022 / EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE Photo: JUSTIN LANE

Kim broke the silence

It was due to this situation that Kim Kardashian did not remain silent in the face of criticism and He referred to the subject in a conversation he had with the Today program, belonging to the American channel NBC.

in the conversation She denied ruining the dress and furthermore that she only wore it for a few minutes before changing into another.

He also explained that she was so happy to wear this outfit because many of her fans didn’t know who Marilyn Monroe wasadding that “that was the most shocking thing for me” and expressed the following: “I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to American history.”

What do you think that I used this dress? Comment on @DUPLOS.CL