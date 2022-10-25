Marilyn Monroe in search of the light

Cuban actress Ana de Armas is at the center of the controversy arising from Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s filmmaking of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel. As soon as the film was premiered in Venice, the controversy over the intonation of the girl’s English began. Then Brad Pitt met the critics and defended the actress. The hubbub was just beginning; also the recognition for the performance of the Cuban.

Perhaps a part of those who were interested in the film were looking for the glamour, the legend, the myth of Marilyn Monroe. Other viewers were perhaps expecting a biographical film that would include all of Monroe’s ups and downs, including her investigations into her last days and the strange circumstances surrounding her never-clarified death. Nor did they achieve her purpose.

But Blonde it is not a biography, it does not pretend to be, but a work of fiction whose referent is another work of fiction. It is an approach to certain aspects in the life of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe. It is, above all, an itinerary of the pain and abuse that she suffered in her short life. In this version there is hardly any laughter, joy, happiness, just the opposite.

The leading character is almost all the time immersed in suffering, sadness, pain, doubt, anguish, loneliness, helplessness; states that Ana de Armas expresses masterfully. If the film hurts, and a lot, it is because of the depth with which she interprets the story.

Blonde it is moved in great leaps by the existence of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe; then, she synthesizes it, compresses it, according to her thematic criteria, in accordance with the issues that she wants to reflect. The first, the main one, is the helplessness in which her days passed since she came into the world as an unwanted daughter. From that idea she articulates the rest of a long sentimental glossary. And by moving in capricious leaps, by manipulating history in this way, it provides a very distant and inaccurate version of what Norma Jeane’s life was really like.

In the first narrative block of Blonde we attend a segment of his childhood. However, the cut in the timeline is so abrupt that the viewer can barely get an idea of ​​what those years were like. It shows a disconsolate girl —at the mercy of an alcoholic and unbalanced mother— who is delivered to an orphanage by the neighboring couple. Nothing more. In the next block we already see Norma Jeane as a model, posing for magazines.

A film as Freudian as Blonde It should not have violated Norma Jeane’s childhood and adolescence in this way, leaving out very significant facts. She was living with four different families until she married James Dougherty at sixteen (1942) to avoid being taken to an orphanage.

During those adoptions, Norma Jeane was raped twice, between the ages of 11 and 12. In 1946 she ended her first marriage. She would not marry again until 1954 when she married former baseball player Joe DiMaggio, twenty-two years her senior.

The part of the film that focuses on the Marilyn-DiMaggio relationship reproduces the usual clichés about the machismo of athletes and their misunderstanding of art, without adding anything creative to what it tells. Because if the film skips over relevant episodes in Norma Jeane’s life, it stops and slows down others that she wants to highlight, especially her relationship with some of the “daddies” in her life.

The first daddy that appears in the film is not her first husband (omitted in the script) but her “discoverer”, a man in his sixties, identified as Shin, who gave her an interview with the president of one of the big Hollywood studios. In her real life, after introducing herself to several castingsNorma Jeane was hired by one of the executives of the Twentieth Century Fox to do extra work. This was she who proposed to adopt the stage name of Marilyn Monroe.

The interview with the president of the company is one of the most traumatic scenes for Marilyn Monroe because she is raped while reading the script. That was the clause that defined the contract.

The second daddy is the already named Joe DiMaggio, who appears when she was already famous. As the actress was having problems dealing with that fame, the former New York Yankees player, who knew well what it was like to always be in the spotlight, promised to protect her, but failed because he wanted to reduce her to an obedient wife, without respecting her profession.

The only stage in which Marilyn Monroe is happy is during her marriage to Arthur Miller (1956-1961). There she shows herself, initially, a Marilyn who dazzles the playwright with her intelligence rather than her beauty. The scene in which both —Ana de Armas face to face with Adrien Brody—they talk about the character of Magda is memorable. That happiness ended when she had an abortion, another focus of the film.

The last of the “daddies” on the tape is President John F. Kennedy. The segment where the relationship between the actress and the politician is represented is a grotesque caricature from start to finish with accents on the fellatio and abortion scenes, the prelude to his death.

The final stretch of the film gives us a harassed, scared woman, immersed in the greatest helplessness, in deep pain, accentuated by the discovery of a deception, of an atrocious and repeated lie: the letters she received for a long time. time they were not from his father, but from Cass Chaplin, whom he supposed to be his best friend, whom he loved, with whom he became pregnant, with whom he was deluded until the story ended in abortion.

That final lie closes the circle of her life as a victim throughout her existence; but that fable distorts, silences the (true) epistolary relationship that Norma Jeane maintained with her stepsister Bereniece from her twelve years until she was able to meet her personally and with whom she maintained a close relationship.

Every work of fiction has a license to choose the area of ​​reality that it is most interested in highlighting. Blonde he chose the dark areas of a Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe tormented to find her circle of light. The incarnation of her by Ana de Armas is, by far, the best thing about the film. The Cuban actress expresses in a splendid way, in the almost three hours of footage, all the feelings mentioned above. She embodies that existential angst so organically that we will never forget her. Whether or not they give her the big movie awards, she already got her circle of light, and she lit up the cinematographic universe as Marilyn did before. And she put millions of people in the world to look at Google Maps a small coastal town in the Mayabeque province called Santa Cruz del Norte. (2022)