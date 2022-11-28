Marilyn Monroe is not just ‘Blonde’

marilyn monroe, artistic name of Norma Jeane Montenson, died at the age of 36 due to an overdose. Her beauty led her to be one of the most popular faces on the big screen, starring in movies like ‘Niagara’ (1953), ‘The Seven Year Itch’ (1955) either ‘Some Like It Hot’ (1959). Now, the best-known woman in pop culture leaps onto the small screen with ‘blonde’a work that reviews all the events of his life after in the year 2000 Joyce Carol managed to be a finalist five times pulitzer prize with the ‘bestseller’ also titled ‘Blonde’. Now, twelve years later, the Cuban actress Ana de Armas stars in this film directed by Andrew Dominicand that since September 28 of this year can be seen on the streaming platform Netflix.

A decade of production

‘Blonde’ was the most applauded film of the Venice Film Festival, place where he appeared for the first time in society. After almost a decade to be able to produce it, since the director could not find the right actress to represent Monroe, the work has begun to bear fruit. It is true that some critics question how much truth there is in this film that tells the life of one of the icons of the pop culture most famous in history.

How could it be otherwise, the film begins with one of the most popular images of Marylin Monroe; that scene from ‘Temptation lives above’ (Billy Wilder, 1995) in which the actress’s white dress rises as she passes through a sewer. Afterwards, the entire story of the actress is narrated. From her childhood, the hard times at the boarding school, her bad relationship with her mother, an absent father and a life filled with an immense emptiness, with hardly any love. A strong young woman who fights against all odds to get ahead. However, despite her best efforts, she is raped during her first audition, but broken with grief, she continues to fight for a niche on the big screen. She and she succeeds until she becomes a benchmark for many women, due to her strength and desire to live. Her life was short. She left with just 36 years because of a overdosebut his story is still more alive than ever.

What’s behind ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas; the third time lucky

It took Andrew Dominik over ten years to produce this film because he couldn’t find an actress who matched Marilyn’s personality and likeness. Before Ana de Armas they went through the casting Naomi Watts Y Jessica Castin. Finally, Ana de Armas was chosen.

Documentation and characterization work

The Cuban actress immersed herself in the role and read the Joyce Carol Oates novel, and saw several of Monroe’s films. For her part, the characterization of the protagonist was one of the most complicated processes in the film. Hair and makeup were done by Tina Roesler Kerwin Y Jamie Leigh McIntoshwhich took about three hours to prepare Ana de Armas for the recordings.

Never-before-seen photographs of Marilyn

With the aim of recreating the most emblematic moments of Monroe’s life, the director distributed iconic images of the young woman’s life to the entire team to serve as a guide and be considered the true Bible of the film.

A nod to 20th century fashion

jennifer johnson took care of the costumes and revealed that the goal was to pay homage to all the designers who dressed Marilyn Monroe in her films, such as orry kelly, William Travilla either Dorothy Jeakins.

A movie only suitable for adults

Upon its release, the feature film was categorized as NC-17; that is to say, that it is only suitable for adults and it becomes the first film released on a streaming platform under this label.