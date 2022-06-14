Marilyn Monroe: Kim Kardashian would have damaged her dress worn at the Met Gala, internet users furious

While Kim Kardashian had managed to get the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala, it would have been somewhat damaged after being worn by the star. On social media, a fan posted the photo of the dress, which doesn’t quite look like it used to…

A little over a month ago, on May 2, the cream of Hollywood flew to New York for the prestigious Met Gala. At this great mass of fashion in the United States, all the stars want to be photographed. Starting with Kim Kardashian, who redoubles her efforts every year to impress the millions of eyes on her. For this latest edition, the reality TV star had seen the big picture, wearing the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe, worn by the latter in 1962 when she went to Madison Square Garden for President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday, taking the stage to sing to him ‘happy birthday‘.

The choice of Kim Kardashian had already caused a great controversy, accentuated by the remarks of the star who had declared to have lost an impressive number of kilos in a short time to be sure to be able to wear the dress. “I had this idea to try it, so they took it to me with bodyguards. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I had to lose 7 kilos to be sure to fit in. It was really a challenge but I was determined to do it“, she said on the red carpet. Despite her fewer pounds, the ex-wife of Kanye West could not completely close the dress, her hips being wider than that of Marilyn Monroe.

“No one else could be seen in that dress”

In the aftermath, Bob Mackie, the designer who sketched the dress when he worked as an assistant for fashion designer Jean Louis, explained that lending the dress to Kim Kardashian had been, in his opinion, a bad idea. “I think that was a big mistake. Marilyn was a goddess […] She was made for her. She was designed for her. No one else could be seen in this dress.“, he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Recently, a fan snapped the dress at Ripley’s Believe It or Not, an American museum franchise that specializes in exhibiting strange objects, who had acquired it in 2016 for 4.5 million euros.

The opportunity to see that some seams have burst, and some stones attached to the dress have come off, while others seem to come off. A before-after which plunged Internet users into a black anger. On Twitter, some did not hesitate to criticize the reality TV star, accused of having damaged this historic garment. “Whether it’s Kim Kardashian or someone else, this dress should NEVER have been lent let alone worn. They made a monumental mistake“, “When you see what Kim Kardashian did to the dress of Marilyn Monroe (60 years old), you understand why in museums there is a safe distance between visitors and works of art“, could we read in the comments. Yet another controversy for Kim Kardashian, who has not yet reacted…

I don’t blame Kim Kardashian for this one. I blame the people who let her borrow a dress that they said was historic. https://t.co/Z4uVWNODOG — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) June 13, 2022

These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down pic.twitter.com/63QwC8l10J — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

When you see what Kim Kardashian did to the dress of Marilyn Monroe (60 years old), you understand why in museums there is a safe distance between visitors and works of art. #Shame — 𓄀𝑀𝑟𝑠 𝐺𝑟𝑒𝑦 🫧 (@KrysGrey_) June 13, 2022