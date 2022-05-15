Marilyn Monroe Revisited Via Netflix

Almost 60 years after the death of Marilyn Monroe -which occurred on August 4, 1962-, a new documentary about the actress, a true icon of pop culture, arrived via Netflix on the screens of the world. Under the direction of the New York director Emma Cooper, this production has as its story the hours of conversation that the British journalist Anthony Summers collected in the 1980s, when interviewing different people related to the blonde and sensual actress for his biographical bestseller The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, published in 1985.

Cooper’s documentary, suggestively titled The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapes, reveals the main motivation of the reporter to carry out the more than 650 interviews with friends and colleagues of the artist, aimed at investigating the truth about the death of the star, officially declared as “suicide by overdose of sleeping pills”. It should be noted that these conversations are revived with actors who mimic the original voices. Also included are a couple of statements from Monroe. One of them is where the star remembers that when she was little she went to the movies every Saturday and assures that: “Although she was a girl and did not know anything about acting, I wanted to know.”

In this way, The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapes is built around Anthony Summers and his interviewees, who recall different stages of the existence of Norma Jeane, which was the real name of the actress, who grew up in foster homes and orphanages. Added to this material are the testimonies of the filmmakers John Huston and Billy Wilder, who directed it in The seventh year itch and she witnessed how the scene where her dress was lifted was not to the liking of her second husband, baseball player Joe DiMaggio. Memories of the relatives of Ralph Greenson, the psychiatrist who treated her before her death, also appear. An essential figure in her last days. As were the American president John F. Kennedy and her brother, Robert Kennedy, with whom she was romantically related, although without convincing evidence in this regard.

Throughout its 101-minute duration, the Netflix documentary is a succession of revelations that, complemented by interesting archive material, manage to outline the woman behind the star, the same one who lived marked by a traumatic childhood and only wanted be loved and protected. It is noteworthy that here the conspiracy theories that have emerged about her through the 60 years of her death, some of them quite fanciful and very far-fetched, are dispensed with. Thus, they adhere to the criteria of Summers himself, who concluded that Marilyn’s death was a suicide, most likely caused by bad timing.

Revisiting his life and the causes of his death will surely feed the emergence of other views on the life of this luminary, who six decades after his disappearance is still more alive than ever in memory, “because of his magical appeal and evocative loneliness”, as the film magazine very appropriately points out The Hollywood Reporter.

